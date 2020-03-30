Andy Cohen returns to work and updates his health after the coronavirus diagnosis: "happy to report that I feel better,quot;

Good news, roommates! Bravo boss and "Watch What Happens Live,quot; host Andy Cohen says he feels much better after being diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. His health has improved so much after his fight with the coronavirus that he has also officially returned to work.

Andy Cohen has been in quarantine for the past 12 days, but it's all over now and he's revealing the details of how he's feeling these days. He returned to present his Sirius XM radio show "Andy Cohen Live,quot; and gave his listeners an update.

Andy explained his terrible coronavirus experience this way:

“I would say that it took me about 10 or 11 days to work through my system. It takes a little bit to get your energy back. It measures the amount of oxygen that is reaching the lungs. My doctor told me what the reading would be in case of alarm. You might be scared and think, "OMG, my lungs are not feeling well," but you could use this pulse oximeter and see, "Okay, you're actually okay." You're in range. "

Andy shared that to revive his symptoms, he also took Tylenol, vitamin C, and drank plenty of fluids to help him recover. He also added: "I am very happy to feel good, and this is the first part of normalcy that I have had in a long time, so it is great to be back with my family here. I feel back and better than ever."

