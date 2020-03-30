Andy Cohen feels better 10 days after announcing the diagnosis of coronavirus

Less than two weeks later Andy Cohen Announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, the Bravo star turned to social media to inform his followers that he "feels better."
The 51-year-old celebrity also shared that he will return to host his radio show. Radio andy and his nightly show See what happens live with Andy Cohen from home today. NeNe leaks, Lisa Rinna Y Jerry O & # 39; Connell they will be your virtual guests tonight. According to Bravo, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle richards, Singer Ramona, Melissa Gorga Y Joe Gorga He will also appear on the show via video chat later this week.
"THANKS TO ALL ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" He wrote in part of an Instagram post on Monday.
Cohen also spoke about his recovery process earlier today. radio episode and talked about how he wanted to "recover quietly,quot;.
"It took me 10 or 11 days to work through my system, and it takes a little while to get my energy back," he said. "You come down to toast and come back and you need to relax."
In addition, he described his symptoms. He said he had felt a "tightness,quot; in his chest and that he had a "terrible,quot; cough. He also said that he had experienced chills as well as a loss of appetite.
In addition, she said she has been isolating and separating from her baby. Benjamin during the last 12 days. However, he said he will see him right after this show, noting that two doctors had already given him the go-ahead to reunite with his 1-year-old son. Cohen had recently described separation as the "worst part,quot; of this entire experience.
Cohen announced ten days ago that he tested positive for coronavirus. The news came just hours after he announced plans for WWHL @ Home with O & # 39; Connell, Leakes, Mayer and Singer.
"As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on improving," he wrote at the time. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us, and urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves."
He also received words of support from various Bravolebrities.
To read about other ways the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here.
(E! And Bravo are part of NBCUniversal).
