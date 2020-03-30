Andy Cohen feels better 10 days after announcing the diagnosis of coronavirus

Less than two weeks later Andy Cohen Announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, the Bravo star turned to social media to inform his followers that he "feels better."

The 51-year-old celebrity also shared that he will return to host his radio show. Radio andy and his nightly show See what happens live with Andy Cohen from home today. NeNe leaks, Lisa Rinna Y Jerry O & # 39; Connell they will be your virtual guests tonight. According to Bravo, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle richards, Singer Ramona, Melissa Gorga Y Joe Gorga He will also appear on the show via video chat later this week.

"THANKS TO ALL ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" He wrote in part of an Instagram post on Monday.

Cohen also spoke about his recovery process earlier today. radio episode and talked about how he wanted to "recover quietly,quot;.

"It took me 10 or 11 days to work through my system, and it takes a little while to get my energy back," he said. "You come down to toast and come back and you need to relax."

In addition, he described his symptoms. He said he had felt a "tightness,quot; in his chest and that he had a "terrible,quot; cough. He also said that he had experienced chills as well as a loss of appetite.