Andy Cohen details how he defeats the coronavirus in 11 days

Returning to SiriusXM host Andy Cohen Live for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, presenter & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39; urges listeners to buy a pulse oximeter.

America's Favorite TV USA Andy Cohen beat coronavirus in 11 days with the help of vitamin C supplements and plenty of fluids.

The 51-year-old television personality re-introduced SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" on Monday, March 30 for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and shared details of how he shook the virus in less than two weeks.

"It took me about 10 or 11 days to work with my system," he explained. "I took a lot of Tylenol, a lot of vitamin C and liquids …"

"My symptoms were fever, chest tightness, cough, a lot of pain, a lot of body aches and a lot of tiredness. Some chills, loss of smell and appetite."

He also urged fans and listeners to buy a pulse oximeter to track oxygen levels: "It is this little machine that you can get at the drugstore where you put your finger, and it not only takes your pulse, it measures how much oxygen are you getting into your lungs, "he explained.

"My doctor told me what the reading would be in case it was cause for concern or alarm because what he wants to do is stay as far away from hospitals as possible."

Cohen also plans to return as host of the Bravo talk show. "Watch what happens live"Since Monday night, revealing that he will interview famous guests via video chat with" special games, shows and stories at home and surprises. "

Cohen's first guests will be NeNe leaks, Lisa RinnaY Jerry O & # 39; Connell. Other upcoming guests include John Mayer Y Kyle richards.