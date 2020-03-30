Amy Adams, ready to reprise the role & # 39; enchanted & # 39; in the future sequel

%MINIFYHTML04405604c2a203a38ef8dd1bbda862eb11% %MINIFYHTML04405604c2a203a38ef8dd1bbda862eb12%

Walt Disney Images

While she would be delighted to play Giselle once again, the & # 39; Nocturnal Animals & # 39; actress he's less optimistic when it comes to his role as Lois Lane in & # 39; Superman & # 39; and & # 39; Justice League & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

"Haunted"star Amy Adams he's ready to consider returning for a sequel to the hit 2007 fantasy film.

Reports earlier this month stated "The peacemaker"filmmaker Adam Shankman pre-production had started on a follow-up titled "Disenchanted"

%MINIFYHTML04405604c2a203a38ef8dd1bbda862eb13% %MINIFYHTML04405604c2a203a38ef8dd1bbda862eb14%

Amy, who played future princess Giselle in the original, has now revealed that she saw the film again recently and believes that the time may be right for her to return to the role.

%MINIFYHTML04405604c2a203a38ef8dd1bbda862eb15% %MINIFYHTML04405604c2a203a38ef8dd1bbda862eb16%

"I loved playing Giselle, and I recently saw him again," she told Britain's Empire magazine. "I haven't seen him in years. I don't normally watch the movies I'm in very often, so it was nice to revisit it with some perspective."

"I would love to do a sequel. If it was the right time and the right story, it would be a lot of fun. I could lose that lightness right now."

The "Nocturnal animals"However, Star is less optimistic about reprising another of her most famous roles, as she believes she will not be playing Lois Lane again in Warner Bros." Superman "and"League of Justice" films.

"I would be totally open to playing Lois, but I think (the studio) is moving in a different direction, than I understand," she added.