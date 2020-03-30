Amitabh Bachchan jokes about wanting to restart 2020

Given the tough times given the coronavirus outbreak, mega star Amitabh Bachchan helped lighten people's moods with her latest social media post. Sharing a photo of himself sitting at home, he wrote: "Can we remove the year 2020 and then reinstall it again? This version has a virus! ~ Ef j (sic)".

Big B has been actively at the forefront of public service announcements spreading information about the coronavirus. In the last post, he has beautifully mixed information with entertainment.

%MINIFYHTMLdf7c35a2503e3c07bb25e098c6e7cafc13% %MINIFYHTMLdf7c35a2503e3c07bb25e098c6e7cafc14% Big B has been actively at the forefront of public service announcements spreading information about the coronavirus. In the last post, he has beautifully mixed information with entertainment.

%MINIFYHTMLdf7c35a2503e3c07bb25e098c6e7cafc15% %MINIFYHTMLdf7c35a2503e3c07bb25e098c6e7cafc16%