Amid the coronavirus pandemic, how would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first? – Up News Info

NEW YORK – A nurse with asthma, a grandfather with cancer, and a tramp with no known family suffer from coronavirus-induced fevers. They are struggling to breathe, and a fan could save their lives. But who receives one when there are not enough for all?

Health workers fear the possibility of such dire scenarios, as US hospitals. USA They prepare for an impending surge of patients who need breathing machines and other resources that may soon be in critical shortage.

%MINIFYHTML903da1c5038008994a2d872033d7c95f11% %MINIFYHTML903da1c5038008994a2d872033d7c95f12%

That has meant dusting off playbooks they have never had to implement before on how to fairly ration limited resources during an emergency.

"I pray for their good judgment and ability as they make very difficult decisions," said Erik Curren, whose 77-year-old father died this month of respiratory complications related to the virus after becoming infected in a nursing home in Florida.

Heartbreaking scenarios are already unfolding in country after country severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Spain, where a nursing home official said sick residents are dying after failing to enter overflowing hospitals.

Like much of the rest of the world, ventilators that help people breathe are particularly in demand in the United States, given the common respiratory problems among people seriously ill with COVID-19.

Up to 900,000 coronavirus patients in the US USA They may need the machines during the outbreak, according to the Critical Care Medicine Society. However, the group estimates that the country has only 200,000, many of which are already being used by other patients.

In New York, the US epicenter for the outbreak, a city hospital has already recorded 13 coronavirus deaths in a single day, and authorities are installing hundreds of hospital beds at an expanding convention center as cases increased by more than 30,000 in the city.

In preparation, health officials across the country are reviewing guidelines from sources including state governments and medical groups on how to ration limited resources in emergencies.

The general principle that encompasses those plans: provide the greatest benefit to the greatest number of people and prioritize those with the best chances of recovery. But exactly how that is determined is charged.

The automatic exclusion of certain groups from receiving ventilators, such as those with severe lung disease, invokes ethical problems, said Dr. Douglas White of the University of Pittsburgh. Many hospitals that sought guidance on COVID-19 in recent weeks have adopted a policy that he devised without such exclusions, he said.

Guidelines previously developed by the New York State Department of Health exclude some seriously ill people from receiving limited ventilators in major emergencies, but keep in mind that making old age an automatic disqualifier would be discriminatory. The plans continue to add, however, that given the "strong social preference to save children," age could be seen as a tiebreaker when a child's life is at stake.

Recommendations released this week by German medical associations in response to COVID-19 also say that age alone should not be a deciding factor. Among the situations in which they said that intensive care should not be provided if availability is scarce: if the patient would need permanent intensive care to survive.

The overwhelming emotional burden of making potentially life-and-death decisions is why the guidelines generally appoint separate classification teams to make the call, rather than leaving it to the doctors and nurses who provide medical care.

"This is a really scary decision: You don't want any doctor or nurse to be alone with this decision," said Nancy Berlinger of the Hastings Center, a bioethics research institute.

Having separate decision-making teams is also intended to ensure that patients receive a fair opportunity for care regardless of race, social status, or other personal factors.

Berlinger noted that underlying social inequalities may still persist, for example, the poorest people tend to be sicker, but that these are deeper injustices that cannot be remedied in the midst of a pandemic.

Another grim calculation experts say hospitals could do is how long a patient might need a hospital bed or a ventilator, and how many more lives the machine could save. That would help prevent an even more heartbreaking decision than many doctors in the US. USA They have probably never faced, whether it's taking a patient out of a machine to free it for others.

The rules do not apply in the current crisis and taking valuable resources from a patient to save others in a pandemic "is not an act of murder and does not require the consent of the patient," said a document addressing the emergency COVID-19 released. last week in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The authors pointed out that patients and their families should not protect themselves from realities and should be warned in advance of the possibility that their loved one could be taken out of a machine.

Hospitals must also prepare alternatives for those who don't make it to the top of the list because of limited resources, such as stocking up on morphine, said Philip Rosoff of Duke University's Trent Center for Bioethics.

It is not yet known how serious the crisis will be in the United States. Last week, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coordinator for the coronavirus response, tried to allay fears, noting that there is still no evidence that a hospital bed or ventilator is not available to Americans when they do. need. Even in New York, he said, beds are still available in intensive care units and a significant number of ventilators are not being used.

But what is happening abroad is causing healthcare workers around the world to prepare for the worst scenarios.

In France and Spain, hospital and nursing officials say nursing home residents with symptoms of coronavirus are not necessarily admitted to intensive care.

In the worst affected regions, "they are hospitalized only when there is a chance to save them," said Marc Bourquin of the French Federation of Hospitals.

Jesús Cubero, secretary general of AESTE, a nursing home association, said some residents end up dying after failing to enter full hospitals.

In northern Italy, Dr. Luca Lorini at Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo compared how patients are being evaluated with people awaiting an organ transplant.

"One heart and 10 people waiting for a heart transplant. Who gets the heart? The one who has the best chance of living better and longer with that heart," he said.

In the USA In the US, rapidly multiplying cases are creating fear that hospitals may soon be overwhelmed.

"The fact that we are in a situation where someday we don't have enough fans is terrible and unacceptable," said Zachary Shemtob, whose husband has been sedated and on one of the machines at NYU Langone Hospital since he tested positive for the virus. .

Curren, the Virginia man whose father died from COVID-19 last week, said he would not blame health workers for any of the agonizing decisions they may have to make in the coming weeks, and he is confident they have the training. to do it. .

"These people are doing a fantastic job in war conditions," he said.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.