Amid the coronavirus pandemic, how would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first? – Up News Info

NEW YORK – A nurse with asthma, a grandfather with cancer, and a tramp with no known family suffer from coronavirus-induced fevers. They are struggling to breathe, and a fan could save their lives. But who receives one when there are not enough for all?

Health workers fear the possibility of such dire scenarios, as US hospitals. USA They prepare for an impending surge of patients who need breathing machines and other resources that may soon be in critical shortage.

That has meant dusting off playbooks they have never had to implement before on how to fairly ration limited resources during an emergency.

"I pray for their good judgment and ability as they make very difficult decisions," said Erik Curren, whose 77-year-old father died this month of respiratory complications related to the virus after becoming infected in a nursing home in Florida.

Heartbreaking scenarios are already unfolding in country after country severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Spain, where a nursing home official said sick residents are dying after failing to enter overflowing hospitals.

Like much of the rest of the world, ventilators that help people breathe are particularly in demand in the United States, given the common respiratory problems among people seriously ill with COVID-19.

Up to 900,000 coronavirus patients in the US USA They may need the machines during the outbreak, according to the Critical Care Medicine Society. However, the group estimates that the country has only 200,000, many of which are already being used by other patients.

In New York, the US epicenter for the outbreak, a city hospital has already recorded 13 coronavirus deaths in a single day, and authorities are installing hundreds of hospital beds at an expanding convention center as cases increased by more than 30,000 in the city.

In preparation, health officials across the country are reviewing guidelines from sources including state governments and medical groups on how to ration limited resources in emergencies.

The general principle that encompasses those plans: provide the greatest benefit to the greatest number of people and prioritize those with the best chances of recovery. But exactly how that is determined is charged.

The automatic exclusion of certain groups from receiving ventilators, such as those with severe lung disease, invokes ethical problems, said Dr. Douglas White of the University of Pittsburgh. Many hospitals that sought guidance on COVID-19 in recent weeks have adopted a policy that he devised without such exclusions, he said.

