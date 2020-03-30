American Pastor Arrested for Maintaining Services Amid Coronavirus Blockade | USA News

Florida authorities arrested the pastor of a megachurch after detectives said he held two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violated a safer order at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to prison records, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon in Hernando County, where he lives. He was accused of illegal gathering and violation of a public health emergency order. Bail was set at $ 500, according to the jail's website.

Plus:

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a press conference Monday that he negotiated with Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne's attorney to turn himself in to Hernando County authorities. His church is located in Tampa.

Chronister said his command staff met with leaders of The River at Tampa Bay Church about the danger they are putting themselves, and their congregation, by not maintaining proper social distancing, but Howard-Browne held the services. The Sheriff's Office also posted a digital sign on the road near the church entrance saying "practice social distancing."

"What a shame this pastor, his legal staff and these staff leaders for forcing us to do our job. That is not what we wanted to do during a declared state of emergency," Chronister said. "We hope it is a wake-up call."

& # 39; Essential business & # 39;

The church has said it disinfects the building, and the pastor said on Twitter that the church is an essential business. He also attacked the media for "religious intolerance and hatred."

County and governor's orders require that meetings, including those held by religious groups, be fewer than 10 people to limit the spread of COVID-19. A live broadcast of the three-and-a-half-hour religious service on Sunday showed dozens of congregants. In a Facebook post, Howard-Browne said the coronavirus "is completely out of proportion."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has put up an electronic sign in the driveway to The River Church in Tampa, Florida (Chris O & # 39; Meara / AP Photo)

On March 18, the church called its ministry an essential service, as did the police and firefighters, and said it would keep its doors open.

In a Facebook video on Sunday, Howard-Browne said: "It looks like we will have to go to court for this because the church is invaded from all sides."

"This is really about your voice. The voice of the body of Christ," he said.

As recently as last year, the Howard-Browne church hosted an event with Paula White Cain, who was named a consultant to President Donald Trump's Faith and Opportunities Initiative. She is also an unofficial spiritual advisor to the President.