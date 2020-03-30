Amazon delivery driver who was caught on video spitting on customer's package has been officially fired

Social media recently exploded when a viral video was released showing an Amazon delivery driver allegedly spitting on a customer's package and smearing it. Fast forward a few days later, and that Amazon delivery driver has been officially fired by the company for his unsavory behavior.

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, people are hypersensitive to germs, so many were outraged by the images of an Amazon delivery driver who deliberately spit on a customer's package caused a huge fuss.

Just days after the video went viral, the unidentified delivery driver was fired for his actions. Although he is not a direct Amazon employee because he delivers through a third-party affiliate, he is still associated with the company because it is the merchandise from his online marketplace that he was delivering.

As previously reported, an Amazon customer service representative stated that they were horrified by the video and revealed that the man was immediately denounced.

After the incident, an Amazon spokesperson said the following:

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and we expect every package to be handled with care. We have notified the correct teams internally and will work directly with the customer on issues related to the delivery of their package. "

Amazon has also threatened the man with possible legal action, but it is unclear if the police are currently involved.

