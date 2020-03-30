Alum & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Ben Higgins engaged to girlfriend Jessica Clarke as they are quarantined together

%MINIFYHTML5398330805e41f1f994e2f5ac343a3ac11% %MINIFYHTML5398330805e41f1f994e2f5ac343a3ac12%

The former reality star, who was previously engaged to Lauren Bushnell, previously shared that he would definitely propose to his girlfriend in 2020 and that it would happen before they moved in together.

Amidst the coronavirus blockade, Ben Higgins is listening to the wedding bells. Season 20 star of "The Bachelor"I asked the question to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke a year after making their Instagram relationship official.

Sharing the happy news was Jessica herself. Using Instagram on Saturday, March 28, the bride will post a series of photos documenting the special moment. "I don't remember everything you said, but I know I said yes," he wrote in a caption. "I woke up in a dream today and I can live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep)."

Ben, on the other hand, revealed details on how the pandemic forced him to alter his proposal plans. Revealing that he and his fiancee have been quarantined with his family, he said he had to give up on his plan to get down on his knees in New York City. "I returned to a pond behind his house, and we had installed it with sunflowers near a bank," he shared in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's right in his backyard, but a little hidden," the Generous Coffee co-founder continued to share his Franklin, Tennessee proposal. "I proposed to him and his family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together."

"I was super nervous. She is my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to do all this in front of her," he said. "I wasn't anxious, it's just a great time!"

Ben further revealed that the two, who first found the romance through the Instagram DM, were overwhelmed with excitement when they arrived at the proposal site. "She said it was one of two things: either she was ending our relationship, which would have been a great shock … or she was proposing," he said.

Jessica also explained that she would not change anything from Ben's proposal on Friday, March 27. "This is exactly how I would have liked it to be," he confessed. "Central Park would have been magical and special in its own way."

"But it's great that we were able to be together last night and not have to talk to anyone but my family. It was great. It was perfect. I couldn't imagine it in a better way," he said before exclaiming. , "This ring will never come out!"