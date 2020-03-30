All the details about Ben Higgins' intimate proposal to Jessica Clarke

After announcing your commitment to Jessica Clarke weekend, Ben Higgins He is giving us all the details of his intimate proposal.

During today's episode of his Almost famous podcast with Ashley IaconettiHiggins poured all the tea on how he proposed to his girlfriend.

"We stopped all intentional conversations about our future in December because I wanted her to be so surprised by this proposal," she shared. "For so long that we were going to lengthen this it would be increasingly difficult for this woman who loved (…) She had the ring and once you have the ring, it is impossible not to want to propose."

Announcing their engagement on Instagram, Clarke shared the moment when Higgins knelt. She wrote: "I don't remember everything you said, but I know I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I can live in this dream every day from now on."

On the podcast, the first Single Star also shared that while the two lovebirds went to Nashville, Tennessee to isolate themselves, she spoke to Clarke's parents and decided to propose to her there.