All the details about Ben Higgins' intimate proposal to Jessica Clarke

After announcing your commitment to Jessica Clarke weekend, Ben Higgins He is giving us all the details of his intimate proposal.
During today's episode of his Almost famous podcast with Ashley IaconettiHiggins poured all the tea on how he proposed to his girlfriend.
"We stopped all intentional conversations about our future in December because I wanted her to be so surprised by this proposal," she shared. "For so long that we were going to lengthen this it would be increasingly difficult for this woman who loved (…) She had the ring and once you have the ring, it is impossible not to want to propose."
Announcing their engagement on Instagram, Clarke shared the moment when Higgins knelt. She wrote: "I don't remember everything you said, but I know I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I can live in this dream every day from now on."
On the podcast, the first Single Star also shared that while the two lovebirds went to Nashville, Tennessee to isolate themselves, she spoke to Clarke's parents and decided to propose to her there.
"It would be just as special, if not more special, to do it here at their (parents' house)," he said. "Her brother, who is a great chef, was going to cook dinner and we would do it in the backyard and we could surprise her with her favorite flowers, sun flowers, in the pond where she grew up and I would take her on a walk through the pond to propose to him there. "
He continued: "We went out the door, we walked down the road and I have the ring in my back pocket and I'm trying to think about what kind of little talk I'm going to do and I get very uncomfortable because Jessica is my best friend, I love this girl and for whatever reason, I became a high school boy talking to his crush on school when he was in this, like a ten second walk. I didn't know what to say to his! "
And at the time, Clarke didn't know that she was also being proposed. According to Higgins, Clarke did not believe they were "trying to get it,quot; especially because of the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. "She thought we would have to delay our proposal for months, which made her very sad," he shared.
Higgins continued talking about the moment he asked the question. "(I told her), Jessica, you are the kindest, you are the most loving, you are the most caring person I have ever known. You have loved me well, you have loved me in crazy circumstances and you have loved me in really great circumstances," she recalled. "And then I got down on my knees and pulled out the ring and at that point she didn't know what was happening because her face was shocked!"
And he added: "His mouth was wide open. He doesn't even say 'yes' when I ask him to marry me, he just shakes his head up and down and that's it. And I say, "Is that a yes?" And she says, "Hey, yes!"
During the episode, the first Single He also discussed his future plans prior to his wedding.
For starters, the 31-year-old shared that the two will not move together before getting married. "That is a choice that we have talked about and we have gone over and over again," he explained. "For a couple of reasons we will not. One of them is respect for my family and family, as well as the lessons we have learned from past relationships."
She added: "Jessica and I, we have abstained and we have tried to do this as best we can to make our relationship as healthy as possible and there are steps that we must take to do that and that is why now we will not be living together before we get married, but I think we will find a house before we can both start making ours. "
The news of the couple's engagement comes more than two years after he and Lauren Bushnell broke up after being engaged for a year. Higgins and Clarke made their Instagram relationship official in February 2019.
