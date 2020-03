Three Minnesota distilleries come together to fill a large void.

Tattersall Distilling, Du Nord Craft Spirits, and Brother Justus Whiskey Company teamed up to create "All Hands," an organization that is creating more than 9,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week.

%MINIFYHTML7cc58b61ff98cbfb938e8d793b5dbba711% %MINIFYHTML7cc58b61ff98cbfb938e8d793b5dbba712%

The group wants to send it to first responders and places like nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Click here for more information.