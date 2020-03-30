Alan Smith: Why did I wear a dicky bow directly after Leicester's relegation | Football news



















2:13



Alan Smith tells Patrick Davison why he awkwardly sat in a bow and suit in the locker room moments after his Leicester side was relegated from the first flight in 1987.

Alan Smith tells Patrick Davison why he awkwardly sat in a bow and suit in the locker room moments after his Leicester side was relegated from the first flight in 1987.

Sky Sports expert Alan Smith explains why he was awkwardly dressed and kicked in the Leicester locker room right after his descent in 1987.

Former Arsenal striker Smith had signed with Arsenal in March 1987, but had loaned back to Leicester, where he had played for five years, until the end of the season in hopes of avoiding the fall.

But a draw on the last day with Oxford United saw Leicester relegated, and unfortunately for Smith it coincided with an end-of-season dinner at Arsenal, prompting the leader to quickly put on his best suit to prepare to do at Park Lane. .

Smith became a huge success at Arsenal, scoring 115 goals in eight seasons at Highbury, and here, speaking with Patrick Davison, he recalls the awkward scenario that started his Gunners career …

"He had signed with Arsenal on the deadline day, which was the third Thursday in March on those days. But he had loaned back to Leicester, to help them avoid relegation.

"It was until the last day of the season, away from Oxford United, and we needed a result, in addition to depending on the results elsewhere. In the end, it was a monotonous 0-0 game, horrible, and the results were elsewhere part At the final whistle, we had heard we were down Horrible moment.

Smith went on to have a good career with Arsenal, scoring 115 times in eight seasons.

"I took off my shirt, threw it on the other side, said goodbye to Leicester fans, went to the locker room and obviously the boys are absolutely devastated."

In fact, Arsenal was having dinner at the end of the season at the Park Lane Hilton that night, and I had a chance to meet the boys for the first time. It was a gala dinner, and I brought my dicky Bow Suit and have dinner with me for the game dinner!

"So all the boys are distraught, with their heads down, they can't speak. So I have to jump in the shower, jump, put on the old bow and say, 'Sorry guys, I would love to stay and talk, But I have to go to the end of season dinner at my new club!

"You can imagine how that happened! So I was stunned, and I think I scratched my car out of the parking lot and straightened up for the M40. That was the end of my career at Leicester!"