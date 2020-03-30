Alamo Drafthouse Launches Alamo Home Programming Series – Deadline

Alamos Drafthouse has released "Alamo-At-Home" and, as the initiative suggests, will bring the spirit of Drafthouse into your home through its programming series "Terror Tuesday" and "Weird Wednesday".

"The reason Karrie and I built theaters in the first place was to bring people together at a film celebration," says Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. "Our theaters are currently closed, but that does not mean that our communities also have to remain closed. We intend to duck, weather this storm and resurface on the other side. Until then, we will continue to work to share the movies we love with this community. and find ways to support each other. "

Related story The Kino Marquee Virtual Arthouse program expands to 150 theaters with Alamo Drafthouse & Laemmle in the broadcast of the Cannes winner & # 39; Bacurau & # 39;

Last week, the Austin-based dinner theater announced its Virtual Cinema, which was an initiative led by distributors such as Kino Lorber, Film Movement, and Magnolia Pictures. It allows independent theaters to digitally offer new movies to their guests. With the help of the American Genre Film Archive, AGFA, Alamo Drafthouse's famous series of moviegoers "Terror Tuesday" and "Weird Wednesday" will be part of the Virtual Cinema space. The lineup will feature online screenings and pre-show content, presentations and discussions held on Drafthouse's editorial website, BirthMoviesDeath.com.

The first title for "Terror Tuesday" will be Keith Li's 1982 Hong Kong horror classic Centipede Horror. The Virtual Cinema projection uses a recent 2K preservation taken from the only 35mm film impression in existence. The screening will begin on March 31 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT. Tickets are currently for sale.

The inaugural "Weird Wednesday" is scheduled for April 8 and will feature a 4K restoration projection of Godmonster of Indian Flats, The story of an eight-foot-tall toxic sheep monster that explodes gas stations, crushes corrupt politicians, and terrifies drug addicts.

"Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday are not just movie series: they are communities, and although our theater doors are currently closed, it is vital that we continue to nurture these communities, because they are truly the heart of the Alamo Drafthouse." says Sarah Pitre, Senior Director of Programming and Promotions.

"Alamo-At-Home" programming for "Terror Tuesday" and "Weird Wednesday" will continue weekly, alternating between the two series.