Airbnb further extends repayment term to May 31 and reserves $ 250 million for hosts

Airbnb has further expanded its full cancellation policy due to the current coronavirus pandemic and has set aside $ 250 million to help pay hosts for lost or canceled reservations, according to a letter sent to Airbnb hosts on Monday, that the company shared with The Verge CNBC He was the first to report the news earlier today.

Now, guests who previously booked platform stays with a check-in between March 14 and May 31 are now eligible for full refunds based on the company's "extenuating circumstances,quot; policy, regardless of the preference of Cancellation of the host as long as the reservation has been made before March 14. And Airbnb will now use the funds it set aside to ensure that the hosts can recoup some of the lost money.

"I deeply regret the way we communicate this decision."

Prior to this announcement, Airbnb had expanded its "extenuating circumstances,quot; policy to cover bookings between March 14 and April 1; The company then expanded that coverage again to cover bookings made through April 14. Still, it had no form of coverage for the hosts, some of whom were enraged that Airbnb was overriding their cancellation preferences and was not providing any form of financial safety net. That's because the refunds Airbnb promised to guests began to come from the hosts, not the company itself.

Now Airbnb says it will provide its own assistance, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky apologized for the sloppy messages surrounding policy changes last month. "I deeply regret the way we communicate this decision, and I regret not having consulted it, as the partners should," Chesky writes in the letter. “We have heard from you and we know we have let you down. You deserve better from us.

Airbnb has also donated $ 10 million to a fund to help its "superheroes,quot; and those who have been offering Airbnb's tour guide experiences. Hosts may apply for grants of $ 5,000 from the fund starting next month. “Trust is the foundation of a partnership, and it is built over time. We know we have a lot of work to do to strengthen yours, but it is our priority and we are committed to it. When the trip returns, and it will, we hope to welcome millions of guests again, "adds Chesky.

Because its business relies entirely on travel and tourism, Airbnb has been one of the technology platforms hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has seen massive cancellations due to a combination of strict travel restrictions, countless countries that advise or direct citizens to isolate themselves, and the cancellation of virtually all events involving mass gatherings of people in the US. USA And other countries in the world.

The White House on Sunday extended its federal guidelines for social distancing in the United States until April 30, noting that many cities across the country will do the same in no time. According to the most recent data, the United States has more than 160,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 deaths, making it the new global epicenter of the pandemic.