AI Tool Predicts Which Coronavirus Patients Receive Deadly "Wet Lung,quot; | China News

Researchers in the United States and China reported Monday that they developed an artificial intelligence tool that can accurately predict which newly infected coronavirus patients develop severe lung disease.

Once implemented, the algorithm could help clinicians make decisions about where to prioritize care in health systems with limited resources, said Megan Coffee, a doctor and professor at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, who was Co-author of an article on the finding in the magazine Computadoras, Materiales y Continua.

The tool uncovered several surprising indicators that were more predictive of who developed the so-called "acute respiratory disease syndrome,quot; (ARDS), a serious complication of COVID-19 disease that fills the lungs with fluid and kills approximately 50 percent of patients. with coronaviruses that contract it.

The team applied a machine learning algorithm to data from 53 coronavirus patients at two hospitals in Wenzhou, China, and found that changes in three characteristics: levels of the liver enzyme alanine aminotransferase (ALT), reported body aches, and hemoglobin levels were the most important. Accurately predict subsequent serious illness.

Using this information along with other factors, the tool was able to predict ARDS risk with an accuracy of up to 80 percent.

In contrast, the features that were considered distinctive features of COVID-19, such as a particular pattern on lung images called "ground glass opacity,quot;, fever, and strong immune responses, were not helpful in predicting which of the patients with initially mild symptoms could have ARDS.

Neither age nor sex were useful predictors, despite other studies finding that men over the age of 60 are at increased risk.

"It was fascinating because many of the data points the machine used to help influence its decisions were different from what a doctor would normally consider," said Coffee.

AI in medicine

The use of AI in medical settings is not a new concept: there is already a tool to help dermatologists predict which patients will develop skin cancer, to give just one example.

What makes this different is that doctors are learning on the go COVID-19, and the tool can help them steer themselves in the right direction, as well as help them decide which patients to focus on as hospitals become overwhelmed, he said. co-author Anasse. Bari, professor of computer science at New York University.

The team is now looking to further refine the tool with data from New York and hopes it will be ready to roll out sometime in April.