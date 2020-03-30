Age is not the only risk for a serious case of COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML4df9fa3ba1c29af5744a3be09fb05ff611% %MINIFYHTML4df9fa3ba1c29af5744a3be09fb05ff612%

WASHINGTON (AP) – Older people are at increased risk of dying as the new coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, but they are far from the only vulnerable. One of the many mysteries: men seem to be worse than women.

And as cases skyrocket in the US USA And Europe, it is becoming increasingly clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic started plays a key role in how you are doing, regardless of your age.

Most people who receive COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms. But "majority,quot; does not mean "all,quot;, and that raises an important question: Who should be more concerned that they are among the seriously ill? While it will be months before scientists have enough data to say for sure who is most at risk and why, preliminary numbers of the first cases worldwide are beginning to offer clues.

NOT ONLY THE OLD PEOPLE WHO GET SICK

The elderly are undoubtedly the most affected by COVID-19. In China, 80% of deaths occurred among people aged 60 and over, and that general trend is developing elsewhere.

Population aging means that some countries face a particular risk. Italy has the second oldest population in the world after Japan. While death rates fluctuate wildly at the start of an outbreak, Italy has reported that more than 80% of deaths so far were between the ages of 70 and older.

But, "the idea that this is purely a death-causing disease in older people that we need to be very, very careful about," said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organization.

As many as 10% to 15% of people under the age of 50 have moderate to severe infection, he said Friday.

Even if they survive, middle-aged people can spend weeks in the hospital. In France, more than half of the first 300 people admitted to intensive care units were under the age of 60.

"Young people are not invincible," added WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove, saying more information is needed on the disease in all age groups.

Italy reported that a quarter of its cases so far were between people aged 19 to 50. In Spain, a third are under 44 years of age. In the USA The first snapshot of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 29% were in their 20s and 20s. 44)

Then there is the puzzle of children, who have made up a small fraction of the world's cases to date. But while most appear to be mildly ill, in the journal Pediatrics, researchers tracked 2,100 infected children in China and observed one death, a 14-year-old boy, and nearly 6% of whom were seriously ill.

Another question is what role children play in the spread of the virus: "There is an urgent need to further investigate the role that children play in the chain of transmission," researchers at Dalhousie University in Canada wrote in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. .

THE HEALTH CONDITIONS MORE RISKS

Let go of age: underlying health plays an important role. In China, 40% of people who required critical care had other chronic health problems. And there, deaths were highest among people who had heart disease, diabetes, or chronic lung disease before receiving COVID-19.

Pre-existing health problems can also increase the risk of infection, such as people who have a weak immune system, including cancer treatment.

Other countries are now seeing how pre-pandemic health plays a role, and more such threats are likely to be uncovered. Italy reported that of the first nine people under the age of 40 who died from COVID-19, seven were confirmed to have "serious conditions,quot;, such as heart disease.

The more health problems, the worse they do. Italy also reports that about half of the people who died with COVID-19 had three or more underlying conditions, while only 2% of deaths were in people without pre-existing conditions.

You can catch # COVID-19 and you are at risk of becoming seriously ill if you have a non-communicable disease / pre-existing condition such as: ❗️ Cardiovascular disease

❗️ Chronic respiratory disease

❗️Diabetes

❗️Cancer Follow the advice of the WHO 👉 https://t.co/bx8RdTRFz8 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ThEpL7lLJv – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 26, 2020

Heart disease is a very broad term, but so far it appears that people at increased risk have significant cardiovascular disease, such as congestive heart failure or severely stiff and blocked arteries, said Dr. Trish Perl, chief infectious disease officer at UT Southwestern Medical. Center.

Any type of infection tends to make it difficult to control diabetes, but it is unclear why diabetics appear to be at particular risk with COVID-19.

The risks in the less healthy may have something to do with how they are maintained if their immune systems overreact to the virus. Patients who die often appear to have improved after a week or so only to suddenly deteriorate, experiencing inflammation that damages organs.

As for pre-existing lung problems, "this is really happening in people who have less lung capacity," Perl said, due to diseases like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or cystic fibrosis.

Asthma is also on the list of concerns. No one really knows about the risk of very mild asthma, although even routine respiratory infections often leave patients using their inhalers more frequently and will need monitoring with COVID-19, he said. What about a previous episode of pneumonia? Unless it was serious enough to put it on a fan, that alone shouldn't have caused any significant lingering damage, he said.

THE GENDER MYSTERY

Perhaps the gender imbalance should come as no surprise: During previous outbreaks of SARS and MERS, cousins ​​of COVID-19, scientists noted that men seemed more susceptible than women.

This time, just over half of the COVID-19 deaths in China were among men. Other parts of Asia saw similar numbers. Later, Europe also saw what Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus coordinator, called a troubling trend.

In Italy, where men so far account for 58% of infections, men's deaths outnumber women's and the highest risk begins at age 50, according to a report by Italy's COVID-19 watchdog group.

The CDC of EE. USA No details have been released yet. But a report on the first nearly 200 British patients admitted to critical care found that about two-thirds were men.

One suspect: Globally, men are more likely to have smoked longer and longer than women. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is urging research on the connection of smoking with COVID-19.

Hormones can also play a role. In 2017, researchers at the University of Iowa infected mice with SARS, and just like in humans, males were more likely to die. Estrogen seemed protective: When the ovaries were removed, deaths among female mice increased, the team reported in the Journal of Immunology.

—-

AP writers Nicole Winfield in Rome, Maria Cheng in London and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

