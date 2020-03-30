AG Paxton files brief executive order from Governor, says some clinics continue to offer abortions – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Despite an executive order that postponed any unnecessary medical procedures, including abortions until April 21, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office says some clinics are still giving terminations to needy women.

Therefore, Paxton filed a brief in a United States District Court in Austin to enforce Governor Abbott's Executive Order (GA 09) issued last weekend that curbs the use of medical supplies that hospitals need while They prepare for the escalation of infections in the spread of COVID-19.

The report says in part: "But Plaintiffs, a collection of abortion clinics and an abortion doctor, are asking this Court to grant them a special exemption, claiming the right to deplete or jeopardize valuable PPE resources and hospital capacity in the name of providing abortions. They are not entitled to special treatment. The order prohibits hospitals from performing surgeries unless the patient faces an immediate risk of "serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient's physician."

Read a copy of Executive Order GA 09 here.

Read a copy of the abstract here.

"Medical professionals are in urgent need of supplies, and abortion service providers who refuse to follow state law are showing clear contempt for Texans suffering from this medical crisis," said Attorney General Paxton. "All Texans must work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. My office will continue to uphold Governor Abbott's Order to ensure that supplies and personal protective equipment reach the medical professionals who need it most during this health crisis. "

Several abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, are suing Texas in what they call an "abortion ban."

Your federal lawsuit filed last week is one of the biggest challenges to a government response to the coronavirus pandemic. The executive director of Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion service provider with three clinics in Texas, said he canceled 150 appointments the week after Abbott issued the order.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has also included abortions in his executive order banning elective surgeries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stitt later amended the order to specifically ban abortions unless they were necessary to avoid risks to the mother's health.

For now, Oklahoma's abortion ban only applies until April 7, although it could be extended.