Afghan forces killed when Taliban attack checkpoints: Government | News

Taliban attacks in northern and southern Afghanistan have killed at least 11 Afghan soldiers and police, the country's defense ministry and a provincial official said Monday.

The violence occurs even when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced last week that his 21-member team would negotiate peace with the Taliban, only to be rejected by his political opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, as not inclusive enough.

The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for the latest attacks.

According to the defense ministry, the rebels attacked a military checkpoint in a multiple attack in the Arghandab district of southern Zabul province on Sunday night, killing at least six soldiers.

In northern Baghlan province, at least five members of the security forces died and six others were wounded when their checkpoint suffered a Taliban attack outside the provincial capital Puli Khumri, said Mabobullah Ghafari, a member of the provincial council. That attack also took place on Sunday.

On Monday, a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle detonated in the capital of Kabul, injuring at least four people, said Firdaus Faramraz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Afghanistan's political turmoil and rivalry between Ghani and Abdullah have impeded every step toward talks with the Taliban, negotiations that were supposed to follow a peace deal Washington signed with the Taliban armed group last month.

The deal calls for the eventual withdrawal of the 13,000 US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances from the Taliban that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security interests of the United States. The deal has been touted as Afghanistan's best chance to end the 18-year war, which began after the U.S. invasion of the country.

But Ghani and Abdullah, who also declared himself president at a parallel opening ceremony earlier this month, have been embroiled in a power struggle that has led Washington to say it would cut $ 1 billion in aid to Afghanistan if the two could not "get their get organized,quot;.

The Taliban will send 10 representatives to the US-led coalition base in Bagram, north of Kabul, to oversee the release of their prisoners. That release is also part of the agreement signed with the US. USA Calling for the release of 5,000 Taliban and 1,000 government personnel and Afghan troops held captive by the Taliban.

Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for the office of the Afghan National Security Adviser, said on Monday that Afghan and Taliban officials agreed during a video conference that the Taliban should send their technical team to Kabul for face-to-face discussions on the release of the Taliban prisoners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross will provide assistance in this matter, Faisal added.