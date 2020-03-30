Actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies of coronavirus

Hypermarket actor Nicos Santos revealed that his stepfather passed away "after losing his battle with COVID-19,quot;.

"He was a kind and caring man. Friendly," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He always greeted strangers who passed him with a cheery,quot; Good morning! "and a big smile. He had a big laugh that filled the room with joy."

The actor also shared that his mother "is also fighting COVID-19." However, he noted that she has not required hospitalization.

the Crazy Rich Asians The actor continued: "The loss of my stepfather is devastating, but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family separated. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I cannot hug my mother as she cries for her husband,quot;. . I cannot hug my brother as he gazes at a world without his father. I can't wipe the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder if their Lolo Sonny is no longer here. "