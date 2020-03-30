Actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies of coronavirus

Hypermarket actor Nicos Santos revealed that his stepfather passed away "after losing his battle with COVID-19,quot;.
"He was a kind and caring man. Friendly," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He always greeted strangers who passed him with a cheery,quot; Good morning! "and a big smile. He had a big laugh that filled the room with joy."
The actor also shared that his mother "is also fighting COVID-19." However, he noted that she has not required hospitalization.
the Crazy Rich Asians The actor continued: "The loss of my stepfather is devastating, but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family separated. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I cannot hug my mother as she cries for her husband,quot;. . I cannot hug my brother as he gazes at a world without his father. I can't wipe the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder if their Lolo Sonny is no longer here. "
Santos also thanked everyone for their support during this time.
"I want to thank everyone who offered prayers, love, and helper to our family during this difficult time," he wrote. "Please go ahead and send healing energy to my mother. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. Rest in peace, Tito Sonny. I love you."
Santos' famous colleagues and castmates also expressed their condolences.
his Hypermarket co-star Lauren Ash He commented in his Instagram post: "I love you very much. This is devastating. You are my chosen family and there is nothing I want more than to bear some of your pain. I know it is impossible but I wish it was not. Your mom is in me heart and thoughts and prayers like you and the rest of your family. I love you, honey. "
Another co-star Kaliko Kauahi He wrote: "I'm so sorry, Nico. Sending your mother all my positive energy and thoughts. I'm here for anything you need."
We are star Chrissy Metz He commented: "I am so sorry, Nico, I am so sorry. Praying for your dear Mother and your family. May everyone be surrounded by peace, health and love. May Sonny be embraced gracefully during her transition and always."
Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma chan He wrote: "Oh Nico. I am very sorry for the loss of you and your family. Your mother is in my thoughts, I hope she recovers quickly. I send you all my love."
Randall Park He wrote: "I am very sorry for your loss. Love for you and the family, Nico."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML742a24008381e06ac08311f74e9fa68b17%