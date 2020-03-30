ABC News & # 39; Jonathan Karl in & # 39; The Trump Show & # 39; during the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

Just the other day, in one of President Donald Trump's daily reports on the coronavirus, ABC News White House chief correspondent Jonathan Karl tried to get clarity on one important point: everyone who needs a respirator. can they get one?

"Look, don't be cute," Trump told Karl, before insisting that the administration's response to the pandemic was unprecedented.

President Donald Trump answers a question from Johathan Karl.

Karl called it the "weirdest moment I've ever experienced at a presidential press conference," as well as a "question that still needs to be answered."

The frequent clashes with the media, the attacks on individual reporters, the boasting of the ratings should not even be so surprising coming from Trump. They are an integral part of his presidency. But given the severity of the pandemic, they are still jarring to watch the daily briefings. Sometimes spanning up to two hours, they are both a show and also a national platform for the White House to deliver essential, even life-saving, information to the public. The mix can be disorienting, however, the number of polls by the president has increased during the crisis, with majority approval of how he is handling it.

Karl, who has just published a book, Front row at the Trump showHe said attacks on the media are troubling at this particular time.

"It is troubling when the information comes out of the top that is unreliable, and also, by the way, I think it is troubling when the person with the biggest stalker pulpit of all wages has a sustained campaign to undermine confidence in the information that comes in the media, which he has done throughout his political career. Making people believe they cannot trust what they see in a newspaper or television news report. It is dangerous. This is a time when people they need reliable information and they need to believe reliable information. "

He added: "Donald Trump famous in 2016 told Lesley Stahl (of 60 minutess) that it attacks the media so that when you write a negative story, nobody will believe it. I mean, the stakes are much higher now. It is about whether or not you can make the decision to reopen a business, go back to work, go back to school. We need to be able, on the one hand, to trust information that comes from official sources and to believe credible news reports. And in a way, we see that both are undermined every day. "

Karl, who is also president of the White House Correspondents Association, spoke to Deadline about how journalists are approaching the briefings, worries about his own safety amid a coronavirus outbreak, and why the behavior of Trump is really predictable.

DEADLINE: The pace of the White House during the Trump years has been especially chaotic. But this crisis seems to have taken things to a new level.

JONATHAN KARL: It has been an incredibly stressful time. It's been weird. It's unlike any story I've ever covered. Obviously it is an incredibly important story. But it is also one in which we are also at the center. Although it is much more extreme, it reminds me a bit of being on Capitol Hill during the anthrax attacks (in 2001). I was working for CNN at the time, and I was there when Senator Tom Daschle, his office was hit with anthrax, and the whole place was concerned for our own safety while we were also covering the story. … Here we are also simultaneously covering history, and also, in my capacity as president of the White House Correspondents Association, working to take steps to protect the health and well-being of the White House press corps and also to protect our ability to continue covering this story.

DEADLINE: There are only 14 reporters in the information room due to social distancing. But how is it in the media workspace in the west wing? Those are tight spaces too.

KARL: Every news organization is dramatically sending fewer people to the White House on a day-to-day basis, and many news organizations are not sending anyone. I sent out a guide about two weeks ago urging journalists to work remotely if everyone can, and to only come to the White House if absolutely necessary. And working with my colleagues on the WHCA board, we took a number of steps to reduce the number of people who enter the White House grounds and enter the meeting room.

Jonathan Karl

And you will notice that there were like three different moments. First, the television networks agreed that everyone would share video. … And then we took a step to go to all the other seats, which reduced the number of people sitting in the briefings from 48 or 49 seats to around 25 or 26. And also at that time we said that there would be no more more unemployed people. the hallways or standing back asking questions, which is difficult because I think more coverage, better coverage and more reporters, more organizations represented is better, but we had to do something. And then I had to notify the press corps that one of our colleagues appears to have coronavirus. And with that, we had to reduce the size even more dramatically, and that's when we went to two people per row, so we would meet a space of six feet of separation. We do not fully comply with CDC recommendations. We shouldn't be more than 10 people in one place. Obviously. There are more than 10 people in that room. But we are much more separated. The other thing we did was work with the (General Services Administration), which manages that space. And they have agreed to do much more frequent and thorough cleaning. Those people in the GSA are really heroic. I see them there all the time. Much of the country is working from home. They are not. They are working very hard to keep that space clean.

DEADLINE: The note came out about the member that could have coronavirus. Do you have any idea how many people may have been in contact with that person or exposed?

KARL: Some news organizations took it upon themselves to isolate anyone who worked in the White House in the days when that individual was in the White House. And the CDC interviewed our colleague and also looked at photographs from those days and, based on that, discovered who this colleague was in direct contact with. And then they contacted each of those reporters and strongly suggested that they should isolate themselves and not enter the White House until April 2 unless a negative result returns.

It has been surprising to see how, for the most part, my colleagues in the White House press corps have had an attitude of "What can we do for the greater good?" Almost in all areas. The exchange of information: it is where only a few people can be in a certain place at a time. And the way our colleagues have really taken it seriously when we recommend working remotely. There have been a couple of exceptions, like there's a crowd. When people who had been in contact with the colleague were told that we suspected he had coronavirus, most of those people immediately left the White House and isolated themselves. I say more. There are exceptions to all of this, which is frustrating and a little maddening, when an individual doesn't take it as seriously as they should. But almost across the board, it has been great to see White House reporters working on this as a team, even though we are intense competitors, as a team trying to protect our ability to cover history and also our own Health.

DEADLINE: How different is that briefing now with only 14 people there?

KARL: It is strange, it is a little creepy, because that room, when there is a president inside, is generally full and scandalous. You know, it's a small space, and that's a great time when a president comes into the meeting room. And then consider the Trump era, where it all escalated. Go back and look at some of the reports when you have a press secretary who made the reports. Look at how crowded, raucous, loud, and ungovernable those reports would be. Now, with just 14 people asking questions, it's a very different atmosphere, a very different feeling. With that said, almost everyone sitting in that information room represents not just themselves, but colleagues who are not there. And we've created a system where our colleagues who are not in the information room on any given day can submit questions that they would like to be asked. So I think, actually, in terms of substance, there has been the ability to get a wide range of questions, even though there is not a wide variety of reporters.

DEADLINE: Is there a good case for networks that do not broadcast these reports live, given the concern about misinformation?

KARL: I think there is a legitimate debate about whether the briefing should be held live. I think this is a decision for individual news organizations to make. I think it's incredibly important to cover the briefings, and that's a different question on whether or not they should be conducted live. There is real information coming out of those reports. There has also been, unfortunately, very often misinformation from those reports. And I think that is the journalist's job to cover it up and correct the misinformation and provide context. Whether they should be carried live or not, I don't think there is a general answer to that. I think that each of the television networks has to make a decision. I know what we have done an ABC. We will always carry them live if we believe there is news value, and often there is. Let's face it, this is a rapidly evolving story. We will conduct part of the briefing and immediately follow up with the experts to provide context and, if necessary, corrections.

DEADLINE: The White House press secretary posted a tweet saying that while reporters have regularly requested daily briefings, now that they are in custody, the networks are not covering them.

KARL: That tweet reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how things work. Briefings have never been something that is regularly covered from hammer to hammer. They are from time to time. And I would say that this could be one of those occasions because it is a great national crisis and the president himself is there. But this is not how briefings work. I mean, if you go back and watch, maybe it's because this White House hasn't held briefings for so long that they've forgotten, but if you go back and look at how briefings have been covered. For much of that briefing's existence, they weren't televised at all. And then overall, the only place where they were regularly televised was C-SPAN and, occasionally, cable networks could submerge. Actually, in this case, I really don't understand why you're saying that, because these reports are being covered live by many of the networks, including ABC, including cable networks. The other broadcast networks broadcast much of these briefings live, so you hear people asking if we should or shouldn't. But they are being covered. Even if they are not live, they are certainly being covered by all the major news organizations, they are a big part of the main story about this in this crisis every day.

DEADLINE: Do you think the White House would have been helped by having daily briefings before this crisis unfolded?

KARL: I mean, this is not the exact question, but (returns to) what a briefing does and how it organizes the government like the whole Mike McCurry argument (McCurry was press secretary to President Bill Clinton). I think they would have been well served, better served, if they had been in the habit of doing regular briefings. There is something a White House gains from the process of preparing for a briefing, to get an idea of ​​what the stories are, how they are perceived by the public, what kinds of questions are asked. It forces you to rethink not only your responses for the purpose of communications, but what underlies those responses. So I think the fact that this White House has literally gone a year without a briefing, a regular briefing by the press secretary, before this crisis hit, may have been one of the reasons why communications, particularly at the beginning of this, they were less than perfect.

DEADLINE: Your book is called Front Row at the Trump Show. Do you think Trump sees these reports as part of his show?

KARL: Well, I think President Trump sees his entire presidency as a spectacle. Observe very carefully how he is portrayed in the media, on television, in the newspapers. He tracks his grades. Almost every day he asks Dan Scavino, who runs his social media accounts, how many followers he has on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. He tracks that number. He looks at the ratings of the shows he's on. Tell the number of stories about him on the covers of The New York Times and the Washington Post. He's a bit like a playwright who tracks criticism after opening night. You care how it is perceived. Every politician does it. But with Donald Trump it is on a completely different level.

DEADLINE: You said something: Although Trump's behavior may be erratic, it is also predictable. What do you mean by that?

KARL: On the one hand, Donald Trump is erratic. It swings from one end to the other. He rules by instinct. He makes decisions on the go. All that would seem to make it very unpredictable on any given day. I met him 26 years ago. I have covered it for a long time. And I have an idea of ​​their rhythms, even some of their most unpredictable or seemingly unpredictable behaviors, they actually seem predictable to me. Often, you know, I feel like I know what it will do before I do it.

DEADLINE: For example, last week, when you asked for the reopening of the country for Easter.

KARL: It has had some incredibly wide changes in this story, so at first there was talk of how this would end very soon. Remember he said there are 15 cases, and I think we will be at zero very, very soon. He said he was comparing this to the flu. He seemed a little dismissive of the dangers. And then he made a very abrupt decision to make the address of the Oval Office and talked about how serious it was. … I think, in a way, those changes were somewhat predictable, because again he saw the way he is portrayed in the media, and he was taking a pretty heavy beating before the leadership of the Oval Office. And I think he saw what was happening, he saw the need to be portrayed as someone who was above all else: this is a big problem, and he's the right guy to take it on.

And then watch how the country stands still, see what's happening in the markets. I also think he is frustrated by the fact that he has to remain locked up in the White House, rather than going out to demonstrate once or twice a week. And I didn't know he would go out and say that Easter would be the day. It makes sense now, in hindsight, you know he loves something symbolic and brand. But I think it was only a matter of time before he rebelled against these strict recommendations. (And on Sunday, Trump abandoned the Easter date and said the White House's social distancing guidelines would extend until April 30.)

DEADLINE: Is it different one by one?

KARL: It is remarkably similar one by one. There are a few more profanities when you are in private. But he can be remarkably charming one-on-one when you're with him, unless he's angry and upset, and I've seen it that way. Often when you're with him, he wants you to feel good. And then he will praise you, congratulate you on the people around you. I mean, I can't tell you how many times I have met him where he introduced me to people as "the great Jonathan Karl". He wants to make you feel great because you are there. He can be very attractive and really try to love you. He can also attack you in private just as he does in public. But one thing that is also, I think, remarkable about Donald Trump is that he, who may not see himself as much in public, is that he asks people for their views. He wants to know what people think. Not just the experts, anyone. You asked me questions. I've seen him ask others. It seems like he's trying to get some tickets to go out and make his own decisions.