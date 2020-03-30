Aaron Carter's girlfriend arrested for domestic violence

Aaron Cartergirlfriend Melanie Martin, has been arrested on suspicion of the crime of domestic violence, E! The news can confirm.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tells E! The news that authorities responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a man and a woman on Sunday night. Once on the scene at Carter's home in Lancaster, California, responding officers spoke to both people and detained the woman.
Online records show Martin was booked at 11 p.m. and he was released from jail on Monday after posting a portion of his $ 50,000 bonus.
Carter turned to Twitter to address the alleged incident, writing"You don't have to wait for someone to mistreat you repeatedly. All it takes is one time, and if they get away with it that time, if they know they can treat you like that, then set the pattern for the future."
He too tweeted, "very sad; (I hope you get the help you need. No one deserves female domestic abuse OR MAN #DomesticAbuse #Cheater literally blocked me … I am devastated."
Aaron and Melanie went public with their relationship in early January. Just a few weeks ago, the former child star had his name tattooed on his forehead.
The 32-year-old's previous relationship also ended in turmoil.
Last summer, Aaron received a restraining order against Lina Valentina after she allegedly assaulted him. He finally dropped the case against Valentina, and her lawyer told E! News at the time: "Aaron wants to get on with his life and has solved his problems with Lina. He wishes Lina the best. He is focusing on his career, his music, and his fans."
ME! The news has reached out to Melanie for comment. She has not addressed Aaron's arrest or allegations publicly.
