Aaron Carter accuses his ex-girlfriend of cheating after his arrest for domestic violence

Melanie Martin has been detained and is being held on $ 50,000 bail (£ 40,300) after an alleged altercation at the California home of singer & # 39; I Want Candy & # 39 ;.

Aaron CarterHer ex-girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after an alleged altercation at the singer's home in California.

Police were called to the Lancaster home, 32, on Sunday night (March 29) to investigate a riot, which reportedly started as a heated argument between Carter and Melanie Martin.

According to TMZ, the fight turned physical and Martin is accused of attacking the star, leaving him with scratches on his arms.

She was detained and searched for domestic violence offenses, and is currently being held on $ 50,000 (£ 40,300) bail.

Carter has since turned to Twitter to share his side of the story, claiming the incident happened after he left him with Martin, whom he also accused of deliberately breaking the leg of his Peanut dog.

"Melanie came back four times after we broke up harassing me (harassing me) and I came back with a peanut to tell me sometime during the day that SHE had broken her leg (sic)," he wrote. "The police asked if he could bring his dog to a relative, so for sure. I handed the animal over to his mother (sic) #PrayForPeanut #FelonyMelanie."

The singer shared a link to the TMZ article about Martin's arrest, and in a subsequent series of tweets, she explained that the romance ended due to her infidelity.

"How sad," he wrote. "I hope he gets the help he needs. No one deserves female domestic abuse. OR MAN #DomesticAbuse #Cheater literally blocked me (I'm) … I'm devastated."

"I hope he receives the help he deserves. I tried to give him a new life," he continued, insisting that his heart is "broken" after the end of another troublesome romance.

Referring to his messy 2019 split from Lina Valentina, who allegedly threatened to stab Carter multiple times, he tweeted: "Another girl puts her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me. She fucks me now and that's my heart ( sic) ".

While Carter received messages of sympathy from fans, other social media users took the opportunity to question the star's claims, alleging that he is "playing the victim" when he really is abusive in his relationships.

Shooting at the trolls on Twitter, he became enraged: "I am not in prison for a serious assault with animal control looking for my dog ​​because she (Martin) broke her leg and did not take her to the #FelonyAssault (sic) hospital." "

Ironically, the breakup drama comes less than a month after Carter had & # 39; Melanie & # 39; inked on his forehead, in homage to his love.

He had also been seen buying engagement rings after publicizing the romance online earlier this year.