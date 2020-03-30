A woman spat on an Arvada police officer and told her she had the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML65736451f997a75c025ef02985f48e8611% %MINIFYHTML65736451f997a75c025ef02985f48e8612%

A woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving spit on an Arvada police officer and said, "There is something Corona for you, now all you need is a file," according to a press release from the Arvada Police Department.

Brenda Johnson, 62, was arrested Sunday for a second-degree assault investigation of a peace officer, driving under the influence, running over, and various other traffic charges, according to the press release.

Johnson was involved in a collision with four cars parked around 7:22 am Sunday in the 6000 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, and officers found her in her car in a 7-Eleven at the corner of West 58th Avenue and Wadsworth. Boulevard, the news release said.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to a detoxification center where she allegedly spat on the officer and made the comment about the new coronavirus. The arresting officer took her back to the police station and booked her the additional charges.

The officer follows the recommended COVID-19 protocol, according to the press release. It is unclear whether the woman will be screened for the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory illness.