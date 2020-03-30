Home Local News A woman spat on an Arvada police officer and told her she...

A woman spat on an Arvada police officer and told her she had the new coronavirus.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
Brenda johnson

A woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving spit on an Arvada police officer and said, "There is something Corona for you, now all you need is a file," according to a press release from the Arvada Police Department.

Brenda Johnson, 62, was arrested Sunday for a second-degree assault investigation of a peace officer, driving under the influence, running over, and various other traffic charges, according to the press release.

Johnson was involved in a collision with four cars parked around 7:22 am Sunday in the 6000 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, and officers found her in her car in a 7-Eleven at the corner of West 58th Avenue and Wadsworth. Boulevard, the news release said.

