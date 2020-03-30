A section of Central Park in New York City is now being used as a makeshift hospital

New York City took a grassy meadow in Central Park and turned it into a makeshift hospital to help with the overflow of coronavirus patients in city hospitals.

Typically an ideal spot for picnics and sunbathing, Central Park's East Meadow on the Upper East Side was converted into a 68-bed field hospital designed as a respiratory care unit on Sunday, according to CNN,

The Central Park "unit,quot; is just another space for additional hospital beds like the USNS Comfort, which we reported earlier

"This is as if an additional hospital floats to our shores, and now it will help save lives," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio of the ship's ability to provide 1,000 additional beds for patients.

As of Monday, 1,218 people died from coronavirus in New York State, an increase from 965 deaths on Sunday, according to Cuomo.

In total, some 66,500 people tested positive for coronavirus, more than 9,500 people are currently hospitalized and 2,352 of them are being treated in the intensive care unit, Cuomo added.

The number of new hospitalizations doubles every six days, which is actually slower compared to last week, when new hospitalizations doubled every two to three days.

"So as the overall number increases, the doubling rate is actually low," Cuomo said.

On Monday, Cuomo asked medical workers in the least affected areas to travel to New York to help contain the outbreak.

"If you don't have a healthcare crisis in your community, come help us in New York now," he said, adding that New York would return the favor in the future.

We report that the federal guidelines for combating the coronavirus were recently extended to April 30.

We will keep you informed about the latest.

