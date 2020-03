%MINIFYHTML86ec390a90950f3abe2605777eb09f2111% %MINIFYHTML86ec390a90950f3abe2605777eb09f2112% Coronavirus-free counties are mostly rural, poor March 29, 2020 at 5:21 p.m.

As the coronavirus breaks out in the United States, primarily in large urban areas, more than a third of the counties in the United States. USA They haven't yet reported a single positive result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.