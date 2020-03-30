A grandfather-granddaughter duo is having dances during quarantine

The physical distance between this grandfather and granddaughter duo does not prevent them from doing what they love to do their best together.
Over the weekend, Sherrie Neely from Nashville, Tennessee, shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Kira Neely and her father (her daughter's "Pope,quot; dancing to the rhythm of Jackson 5"ABC,quot;.
In the video, the two can be seen having an adorable dance from their respective sidewalks in front of their homes. Since sharing the video on Saturday, Sherrie has received hundreds of comments, more than 100,000 visits, and put many smiles on people's faces.
"I haven't posted on (Facebook) forever … but I love this video! This is the street that separated my house from my parents' house, and it generally intersects multiple times throughout the day," Sherrie wrote in Facebook. "Kira loves her 'dad' very much and now 'dances' have started daily since the virus keeps them apart."
He also shared that his father will be 81 in April and has never seen him dance, but "he is really making a great effort and has some special movements."
Sherrie also told E! The news that having to socially distance herself and her daughter from her parents has made her "very grateful and grateful to have my parents so close to us."
Since Kira's grandparents live just across the street, Sherrie said she is also grateful that she can "continue to have fun and create memories from a distance."
Check out the touching Facebook video above.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLd9a9d87122464c16bddb94d4a890fcd917%