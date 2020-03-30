A grandfather-granddaughter duo is having dances during quarantine

The physical distance between this grandfather and granddaughter duo does not prevent them from doing what they love to do their best together.

Over the weekend, Sherrie Neely from Nashville, Tennessee, shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Kira Neely and her father (her daughter's "Pope,quot; dancing to the rhythm of Jackson 5"ABC,quot;.

In the video, the two can be seen having an adorable dance from their respective sidewalks in front of their homes. Since sharing the video on Saturday, Sherrie has received hundreds of comments, more than 100,000 visits, and put many smiles on people's faces.

"I haven't posted on (Facebook) forever … but I love this video! This is the street that separated my house from my parents' house, and it generally intersects multiple times throughout the day," Sherrie wrote in Facebook. "Kira loves her 'dad' very much and now 'dances' have started daily since the virus keeps them apart."