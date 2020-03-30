%MINIFYHTMLa1de925f3e4486c4e6c019094ec8612611% %MINIFYHTMLa1de925f3e4486c4e6c019094ec8612612%

A cat in Belgium was confirmed COVID-19 positive after showing various symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

The cat probably contracted the infection from its owner, who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, one of the most important coronavirus hot spots in Europe.

Scientists evaluating the case say person-to-pet transmission is not a common way to spread the disease.

A dog in Hong Kong tested positive for the new coronavirus a few weeks ago, and that good boy finally died of old age after he allegedly recovered from the disease. Now, a cat in Belgium contracted COVID-19 from its master, who also tested positive for the new coronavirus. It is not the cat in the image above. That one is just crossing an unusually quiet street in Turkey, a country that is also dealing with a severe coronavirus outbreak.

The first human-to-cat transmission was confirmed by the Belgian Public Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment Authority of FPS. A week after the owner returned from a trip from northern Italy, the cat began to develop symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, and respiratory problems. The owner sent samples to Dr. Daniel Desmecht's laboratory at the Liege Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Living science reports. The results were positive, showing high levels of SARS-CoV-2 in the samples. Comparatively, the 17-year-old dog that contracted the virus tested weak. A second dog positive result but showed no symptoms of the disease.

"The cat recovered after 9 days," said virologist and federal spokesman for the Belgian coronavirus epidemic Steven Van Gucht.

That's not to say that all cats and dogs contract human disease, just that there is some similarity between the human and cat receptors to which the coronavirus binds. "The feline ACE2 protein resembles the human ACE2 homolog, which is probably the cell receptor that Sars-CoV-2 is using for cell entry," said Van Gucht.

Dogs and cats also contracted low levels of the SARS virus during the 2003 epidemic, and other cases may continue to occur. But there have been no reports that the virus passes from pets to their owners. "We believe that the cat is a secondary victim of the ongoing human epidemic and does not play a major role in the spread of the virus," said the same virologist.

Separately, authorities in France advised pet owners to wash their hands after petting any domestic pets.

To demonstrate that the cat was infected with the new coronavirus, a second type of test is required. Scientists will look for antibodies that show that the cat's immune system fought off the infection. The tests will be conducted once the cat is out of quarantine, at which point it will likely revert to its owner in no time.

As for dogs, they could be useful in fighting the new disease. Researchers in Britain are looking to train dogs to detect patients with coronavirus, an unorthodox type of test that could be crucial.

