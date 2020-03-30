50 Cent responds after former G Unit member Trav exposes his alleged illegal activities

%MINIFYHTMLc37b433250ccd7922ba49b5f3aa311c811% %MINIFYHTMLc37b433250ccd7922ba49b5f3aa311c812%

Instagram

The New York rapper, who used to be a good friend of Fif, claims that he was one of the hitmen of the rapper & # 39; In da Club & # 39; and calls it & # 39; p *** y & # 39; for never having committed any violent act after he became famous.

Up News Info –

50 cents He is known to have many enemies due to excessive trolling, but this time one of his former friends seemed to try to fight him. Trav I just said "Power"Co-creator / star on Instagram Live, exposing many of his alleged illegal activities.

In a video that has circulated online, the first Unit G The member claimed that he was one of Fif's former hitmen and that the hit creator "In da Club" used him and others to protect him. He said Fif would use his "hitters" to do all his dirty jobs and that he "looked for his gun" against 50 Cent's enemies.

%MINIFYHTMLc37b433250ccd7922ba49b5f3aa311c813% %MINIFYHTMLc37b433250ccd7922ba49b5f3aa311c814%

Trav, who used to be a good friend of Fiddy until it ended a few years ago, also called his old friend "p *** y" because he never committed any violent acts after he became famous. The New York rapper also teased other former 50 Cent Unit G members.

%MINIFYHTMLc37b433250ccd7922ba49b5f3aa311c815% %MINIFYHTMLc37b433250ccd7922ba49b5f3aa311c816%



<br />



Dying in former Unit G member Tony YayoTrav claimed that Tony is very bankrupt in Queens and that he now sells ounces of grass to live on.

It didn't take long for 50 Cent to react to Trav's claims. On his Instagram account, surprisingly, the tension between them did not increase, but he wrote: "This guy is not a Tuff guy, he is a good boy trying to make music. Music is tuff, sorry, it was not." it doesn't work for him and his brother. I hope they can figure something out. "However, the post, which came along with Trav's photo, has been removed from the Fif page.

50 Cent responds to Trav's diss.

Trav signed with the 50 Cent label in 2009, but their relationship eventually fell. In 2013, the two had a heated discussion during which meek mill, who has cordial relations with Trav, mediating between the two men.