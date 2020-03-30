5 Indian web series that are sure to send chills down your spine

The coronavirus has stopped life worldwide. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day blockade, which means that the entire population is now confined to their home. To help you get past the block, we decided to list some cool suspense web series trending online right now. Take a look at which ones top the must-see list …

Asur: Welcome to your dark side

%MINIFYHTML756f252858e983e541bab3e019aba60811% %MINIFYHTML756f252858e983e541bab3e019aba60812%

Directed by Oni Sen, it stars Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, and Barun Sobti. It is a mythological crime thriller, set in modern times and revolves around serial murder. In the context of the mystic Varanasi, Asur follows a forensic expert turned master, who returns to his roots in the Central Bureau of Investigation. Along with his former mentor, he finds himself caught up in a cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer.

2 The family man

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., The Family Man is an action drama. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, it tells the story of a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for an anti-terror squad. As you try to protect the nation from terrorists, you also have to protect your family from the impact of your risky, high-pressure, and poorly paid work. As an officer Srikant Tiwari, Manoj Bajapayee, is the highlight of the series. 3. Special OPS

This is an Indian espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey. The series follows Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) of Research and Analysis Wing, who derives similar patterns in terrorist attacks. His team of five agents, in various parts of the world, plans to catch the mastermind. The story is inspired by the surveillance tasks carried out by India in the past two decades. It also stars Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Karan Tacker, and Vipul Gupta.

4.Lelila

Created by Urmi Juvekar, based on Prayaag Akbar's novel Leila, Leila is an Indian dystopian drama directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, and Pawan Kumar. It follows the story of Shalini (Huma Qureshi), who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in the near future. The show's world is shown to be run by an oppressive religion that has complete control over important issues in society. Shalini goes against this religion in search of her daughter.

5.Ghoul

Ghoul is based on the Arabian monster of the folk monster. The series is written and directed by Patrick Graham. The story unfolds in India in a haunting future, where fascism rules. Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte) is a newly recruited military officer, fiercely loyal to the authoritarian regime. She is appointed to a detention center to question Ali Saeed (Mahesh Balraj), the most feared terrorist. However, he surprises his interrogators, exposing his most reprehensible secrets. Nida concludes that Ali Saeed is possessed by some ghostly entity.