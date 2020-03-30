40-year-old man found dead at home raises Dallas Coronavirus deaths to 11, total 549 cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A man in his 40s who died in his home brings the number of deaths from Dallas County coronavirus to 11, and 61 more cases reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The county's total case count is 549, the day the two public Dallas test sites were closed due to rain.

The last victim had other high-risk chronic conditions.

Healthcare workers are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, with approximately two-thirds (65%) over the age of 60 or who have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, 36% of all hospitalized patients required admission to intensive care units.

