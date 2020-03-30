3rd Dallas Police Officer tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas Police Department confirmed on Monday night that a third officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer who works at the Academy on duty has been out of the office since feeling ill on Wednesday, March 18.

The officer is home and recovering, the police department said in a press release.

No one at that location has shown any signs or symptoms at this time.

The DPD medical team will assess whether to quarantine other officers since receiving the test result on Monday.

The specific area in the building where the individual worked has been sprayed and disinfected by a professional contractor.

