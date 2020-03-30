& # 39; NWA Powerrr & # 39; shows that wrestling and nostalgia can be perfect teammates

%MINIFYHTMLc2e7ede80ef873efe3ad568d8a06d6ff11% %MINIFYHTMLc2e7ede80ef873efe3ad568d8a06d6ff12%

Evolution, as they say, is a mystery.

It is not more evident in professional wrestling. Just salivate in these dream matches: The Legion of Doom in a showdown with The Young Bucks, or Cody Rhodes taking on an excellent Roddy Piper. Talent is evident to everyone, but styles make fights.

That is why in wrestling, the concept of "adapt or die,quot; is crucial to promotions. You can go where the product goes or stay in the Gorilla position.

Or, it could offer something so drastically different that it almost forces people to watch.

So in the world of professional pressure wrestling, what is the biggest challenge for the voice of the National Wrestling Alliance?

"I have to remember all the names of all the damn moves," Joe Galli told Sporting News with a smile. "I feel like every move has a different name, I feel like every fighter has a different name for their move. It's this spreadsheet of things I need to remember."

Tucked away in a corner of the wrestling world, away from the big stage of WWE or the emerging energy of All Elite Wrestling, is the National Wrestling Alliance and its show, "NWA Powerrr,quot;. Yes, that NWA – The former wrestling governing body that featured stars from years past like Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, and others. While NWA is simply a promotion now, not a general governing body, it still exists, now with a weekly schedule.

Not long ago, I turned on my smart TV and switched to "Powerrr," which Galli describes as "new studio fight," both out of boredom and curiosity. I was curious about his performance: it was a throwback to the days of the studio wrestling of the '80s, with pomp and minimal circumstances, free on YouTube, where characters and wrestlers took center stage before the show and productions show big budget. Also, the first two seasons featured a nice 80s tune from Dokken.

So full disclosure: I'm going crazy love "NWA Powerrr,quot;. It offers something charming, something I was never familiar with because I grew up being a child of the Age of Attitude and Sting and not the heat of the Saturday morning fight.

That is why it is so dazzling. Operating with minimal cameras and a small crowd outside of a studio in Georgia, "Powerrr,quot; shouldn't work in today's wrestling scene. Period. It doesn't have the massive budget of a large wrestling conglomerate, and although its owner William Corgan, that's he Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins fame is backing the organization, there are still too many variables that make the organization and its show a tightrope act. It doesn't offer anything particularly new or exciting.

But what it offers, it does extremely well. It offers you premium fighting and stories. He has a mix of youthful talent and veteran. There are a few other factors why it works. The experience among your staff is one. Attitude is another. But, perhaps more than anything, it is passion.

"I think what everyone is trying to do is make our program unique," Galli said. "In today's professional wrestling landscape, where there is so much fighting, I think we do a very good job of doing something different and that we are passionate about."

If you're passionate about something, you're going to put a lot more effort into it. "

That passion has helped the National Wrestling Alliance for more than 70 years in its winding and historic history, leading to "NWA Powerrr,quot; hitting YouTube in October. In between, there has been a surge, a dip, a rebrand, and other things that generally spell doom for wrestling promotions.

The idea of ​​"NWA Powerrr,quot; was risky. Obviously, there is a heavy, heavy element of nostalgia built into the product. But as with all things, nostalgia can be both a gift and a curse. That has always been evident in wrestling. While nostalgia works and struggles, in reality, sports artists – can be good for a quick hit, relying on acts of yesteryear can be detrimental in the long run.

"That is the beauty of what we have, we are very talented," Galli said. "Whether it's the relatively unknown people like Ricky Starks, who have really appeared. Or the guys who have been around for a long time, like Trevor Murdoch or Eddie Kingston. They are all incredibly different, but they are all very good at what they do."

Not that the company isn't guilty of opening the rolodex and calling some veterans. The company gave the label belts to Rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll Express, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. Scott Steiner made a few appearances. But there was never a dependence on the saccharine nature of wrestling memories: it was about providing a bit of that nostalgia while fostering good talents and younger stories.

Galli is an admitted admirer of wrestling, and has worked in studio wrestling before, stopping at Championship Wrestling of Hollywood earlier in his career. He himself is kind of a throwback: he sees himself in a Gordon Solie-style cast, where his professional approach to caricature to interview wrestlers helps dig deep into the stories and keeps the focus on the story.

And what's most impressive is that it's done in short bite-size episodes, just under an hour each.

It seems like a difficult task considering so many stories, championship fights and much more in such a finite window, although Galli says it's not the most difficult part of the show. The behind-the-scenes guys and on-screen talent team up to present the best quality show possible, and their roster talks about it.

Just think about that for a second: If you're a WWE fan, how often have you sat in "RAW,quot; for the past few years, waiting something anything pass? If a company like WWE has a hard time adjusting to three hours, think in the other direction, where working an hour can be a difficult task.

"The problem you have with other shows, and I'm not throwing anyone under the bus, but when you have a program that lasts three hours, you have to fill three hours," Galli said. "So you have to put things that could probably be better if they condensed in less time. So when you start pushing things, it swells (the show) to complete it …

"The same goes for a news broadcast. If you have an hour-long newscast, and it doesn't happen much that day, it will be a relatively boring newscast. But if you have a lot of things going on, and you deliver to them in short, effective amounts. and digestible, and you go to the next story to keep people's attention, then you will have a very good newscast and people will have to see everything. "

Maybe that's why "Powerrr,quot; particularly appealed to me. The show offers everything you need in a sprint, without feeling that something is forced or rushed. He's also incredibly balanced with talent.

Ricky Starks is a promising star. Nick Aldis (known as Magnus during his time at TNA) is the current champion of the company, where a home has been created as one of the faces of the company. Tim Storm is the cunning veteran who waits for one last chance to win gold. It seems that Trevor Murdoch was plucked directly from a wrestling promotion from the late '70s. Galli didn't want to be a favorite, but he singled out Zicky Dice as one of the company's rising stars; He says it looks like he was plucked straight out of the '80s with a set of skills (and a fanny pack) to match.

Let's get back to this: "Powerrr,quot; shouldn't work. While wrestling is cyclical, styles and production that worked three decades ago generally would not work today. But "NWA Powerrr,quot; is more than nostalgia, it is a high-level act. But what they do, they do incredibly well: deal and tell stories.

Unfortunately, for the moment, "Powerrr,quot; is on hold, given the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the country. But all 20 episodes of the main series and some of its secondary products are available, totally free, on YouTube.

For younger viewers, the nature of show camp can be a detour, especially if they're looking for something a little more edgy. The fight is often wonderful and a textbook, but not flashy or dazzling. So why watch?

"By the time it would take me the reasons why they should watch 'NWA Powerrr', they could just watch Episode 1," Galli said. "The product will speak for itself."