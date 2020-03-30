& # 39; HQ Trivia & # 39; rises from the grave less than two months after his disappearance – BGR

HQ Trivia He hosted his first live game in more than a month on Sunday night.

HQ Trivia It closed in February after a series of internal struggles and a lack of audience.

The first prize pool for the resurrected HQ Trivia It was $ 1,000, and the company also donated $ 100,000 to a charity that works to feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Considering that less than a month ago, most Americans didn't even know there was a possibility that everyone was trapped in their homes waiting for a deadly pandemic, it won't be easy to surprise them. But the unexpected return of a much-loved mobile test app certainly created some excitement on Sunday night when HQ Trivia It returned with a new game for the first time since the app suddenly closed in mid-February.

HQ Trivia It was a viral hit when it launched in 2017, giving everyone who downloaded the app a chance to compete for cash prizes by answering questions in a live quiz contest. Very similar Pokemon goThe concept's popularity peaked and began to fade, but parent company Intermedia Labs Inc. did not adapt, and the internal problems facing the company began to surface, punctuated by the departure of host Scott Rogowsky.

That tumultuous period ended with the app's disappearance, but just over a month later, HQ Trivia it's back.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the app's recovery can be attributed to an anonymous investor who gave the company the funds it needed to get the game up and running again. The first game since mid-February featured a prize of $ 1,000. After the game ended, the company also announced that it would donate $ 100,000 to World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed those in need during the pandemic:

Congratulations to all the winners tonight! We are happy to return and also proud to donate $ 100,000 to @chefjoseandres’S @WCKitchen who is helping so many in need during this pandemic. – HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) March 30, 2020

Shortly after HQ Trivia closed last month HQ Trivia co-founder Rus Yusupov explained in a series of tweets that "HQ WILL LIVE IN,quot;. At the time, he said he had spent the weekend of the app's latest games on the phone looking for a willing buyer, revealing that there would be "a new home for Headquarters, with a company that wants to keep it running. "That was the last thing we heard from Yusupov until last night, and it's unclear whether the deal he discussed in those tweets is the same deal that suddenly brought the contest to life on Sunday night. .

It is worth noting that this was not a unique revival. HQ Trivia is back for now, and anyone who has been unable to withdraw money due to the sudden expiration of the app will be able to do so this week, according to Headquarters host Matt Richards. Whatever the details of this deal, one more quarantine distraction can't hurt.

Image Source: HQ Trivia