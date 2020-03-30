& # 39; Honey Boo Boo & # 39; Mama June's daughters get plastic surgery makeovers!

Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon follow in the footsteps of their mother, Mama June. The two girls received complete makeovers that included more than $ 100,000 in plastic surgery, dental veneers, and surgical implants, MTO News discovered.

Anna and Shanna starred in the 2000 TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Anna (who was nicknamed Chickadee) and Jessica (whose nickname was Chubbs), visited Dr. Miami just before quarantine, and went to work on their bodies.

TMZ reports what each woman had done to herself. This is what they are saying:

Anna's plastic surgeries included a breast lift and implants, going from a B cup to a D cup, courtesy of Dr. Michael K. Obeng. He also received 16 veneers from Dr. Aamir Wahab. In total, Anna's account cost $ 47,450. … As for Jessica, our sources say she weighed 230 pounds and has now dropped to 185 pounds after receiving a slimming balloon in Dr. Samuel Kashani's stomach. He also received a liposuction on his back, flanks, and bra area, plus a tummy tuck, all from Dr. Obeng. Jessica also has new teeth: 8 veneers from the same doctor who operated on Anna.

And now for the final product. Here are the previous photos of Anne Marie:

And Jessica before:

And then: