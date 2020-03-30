& # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; star Nico Santos mourns stepfather's death due to coronavirus

Instagram

The actor announces the heartbreaking news through his Twitter account, saying that he was gutted that he could not be with his stepfather during his last days because "this pandemic has kept my family separated."

Nico Santos You have lost a close family member due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, March 28, the actor plays Oliver T & # 39; sien in "Crazy Rich Asians"He shared with the world the heartbreaking news that his stepfather passed away after fighting COVID-19.

Taking on his Instagram account to share a photo of his late stepfather and mother, the 40-year-old Filipino-American actor wrote, "This is my stepfather Sonny and my mother Tita." He continued: "My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19."

Remembering Sonny as "a kind and caring man", the "Hypermarket"Star shared that Sonny was" extremely friendly. "He continued:" He always greeted strangers as they passed him with a cheery "Good morning!" and a big smile He had a big laugh that filled the room with joy. "

In his post, the openly gay actor brought up the harrowing side of the coronavirus. "The loss of my stepfather is devastating, but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart," he said. "We weren't able to be with him during his last days."

"I cannot hold my mother as she cries for her husband. I cannot hug my brother as he gazes at a world without his father. I cannot wipe the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny is no longer here. "

Nico further revealed that his mother "is also fighting COVID-19". On the positive note, he assured that she "has not required hospitalization" at the moment. Near the end, he thanked everyone "who offered prayers, love, and assistance to our family during this difficult time," and asked them to "pray and send healing energy to my mother" before expressing hope that "all of you remain safe. and healthy."

Days before Sonny's death, Nico used his social media account to ask for some support in the midst of the difficult time caused by the coronavirus outbreak. "If you have prayers, positive thoughts, and energy to spare, please send us our way," he wrote. "My family could use it. Keep everyone safe. AND STAY AT HOME."