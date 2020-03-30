2 San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to positive corrections for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus appears to be spreading in prisons in the Inland Empire.

Two deputy sheriffs assigned to corrections tested positive for COVID-19, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials announced Sunday. Both were quarantined last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms and have been out of work for a week, according to authorities.

The place where the two MPs were exposed to the coronavirus is under investigation.

In Riverside County, two other officers also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. An inmate also tested positive, he said in a video ad posted on social media.

The first deputy to be diagnosed with COVID-19 had been assigned to jails, Bianco said, but it is unclear where the two most recently diagnosed deputies were working.

As a precaution, several other inmates have been isolated, but show no symptoms, he said.