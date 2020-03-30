2 San Bernardino County Firefighters Test For Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two firefighters in San Bernardino County tested positive for coronavirus.

They work for the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Montclair Fire Department.

Firefighters had previously been under quarantine before being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Currently, firefighters feel good and remain isolated," the department said in a statement. "Both firefighters are being medically monitored by their primary doctors."

Officials are encouraging the community to continue to monitor for coronavirus updates.

To view the latest number of cases in San Bernardino County, click here.