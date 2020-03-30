$ 1,200 stimulus checks arrive, here's what you should know: Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML89ed5f4ce7235d13321b9a07b98c1ce311% %MINIFYHTML89ed5f4ce7235d13321b9a07b98c1ce312%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of Texans will soon receive $ 1,200 checks from the US government. As the House passed the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill on Friday.

Millions of Americans have already been laid off or have seen their wages decrease.

%MINIFYHTML89ed5f4ce7235d13321b9a07b98c1ce313% %MINIFYHTML89ed5f4ce7235d13321b9a07b98c1ce314%

The government hopes the money will help many Americans, financially affected by the coronavirus, keep food on the table, pay rent, and pay medical costs.

%MINIFYHTML89ed5f4ce7235d13321b9a07b98c1ce315% %MINIFYHTML89ed5f4ce7235d13321b9a07b98c1ce316%

Here is what you should know about payments.

Who will receive a $ 1,200 check?

All individual taxpayers will receive $ 1,200 each if their adjusted gross income is less than $ 75,000. Married couples will receive $ 2,400 if they earn less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income.

People who make more than $ 75,000 ($ 150,000 married) will receive smaller checks, with a reduction of $ 5 for every $ 100 in income over $ 75,000. People who earn more than $ 99,000 ($ 198,000 married) are not eligible.

Who receives an additional $ 500 for each child?

All taxpayers with dependent children will be $ 500 for each child, regardless of how high their income is. However, only children under the age of 17 are eligible.

Do you have to request the money?

No. As long as you've filed your taxes this year or last year, the IRS will either deposit the money directly into your account or send you a physical check if that's how your tax returns are set up.

When will you receive the money?

This is a great question and the most difficult to answer. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would like to receive the payments in three weeks, but many economists say it could take longer.

"There will be a wait," said Robert Dye, chief economist at Comerica Bank. "I think it's fair to say that three weeks is probably the minimum and it could probably go beyond that, so there should be some room to go the next two weeks until these checks get here."

Do Social Security people get the money?

Yes, as long as your total income does not exceed the limits. If you are not required to file a tax return, as long as you receive a form SSA-1099, the government will send you the money the same way it receives your Social Security payments.

Do college students get the money?

In most cases, no, because students under the age of 24 are generally claimed as dependents.

Is $ 1,200 income taxable?

No.

If you owe taxes, will your check be deducted?

No.

If you did not meet a student loan, will your check be deducted?

No.

If you have unpaid child support, will your check be garnished?

Yes.

If you recently had a baby, will you receive the $ 500 child credit?

Yes, you will receive the $ 500 credit, but you will most likely have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes, where it will be applied as a tax credit.

What if you exceeded your income limits in 2019 but your income has dropped this year, will you receive the stimulus payment?

Yes, but you will have to wait. If you don't qualify for the stimulus check based on your last tax return (or because you didn't file taxes) but will qualify based on your income this year, you'll receive a tax credit on your 2020 taxes. These stimulus checks are basically a advance on this tax credit.