Zoey's extraordinary playlist finally makes Jane Levy sing

This week in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Things have changed.
In "Zoey & # 39; s Extraordinary Glitch,quot;, Zoey's powers of hearing inner thoughts through a song backfire as she struggles to deal with her own emotions and ends up singing uncontrollably. Usually when there is singing in this show, only Zoey can hear it. This time, everyone can hear all the songs from Zoey's heart, and it's as mortifying as you can imagine.
But it's also not as mortifying as it could be, which is part of the point: you'll be better off expressing your emotions than repressing them inside … even if it blows up some things over time. way.
It's a grueling roller coaster for Zoey and her portraitist, Jane Levy.
"The anticipatory stress of this episode was colossal," he tells E! News. "I didn't know how we were going to do it."
While Zoey did sing at the beginning of the season, this is Levy's first real chance to sing and dance like all of her co-stars, and she's doing the whole episode. I was nervous, but I was partly excited by the energy that a musical number brings to the set.
"It is the most fun part of the day because when a musical number occurs, the energy in the room changes, the team is happy," she says. "We will all sing the song collectively for the next 24 hours. And I was envious and eager to participate, so having the opportunity to dance and sing was extremely rewarding, joyous, and rewarding."
Levy is found in almost every scene in the entire series, and particularly in this episode, as he follows her dealing with a problem with her father just not dealing with it, resulting in musical numbers she literally doesn't have control. And not just one, six. The show ended with a three-day break from production just to give Levy time to learn the songs and choreography, and she was still working on the songs when she only had one hour off.
Along with the songs come some really emotionally difficult things for Zoey and therefore Jane, who had already had a bit of an identity crisis in the course of filming the series.
"There were many times during the filming of the show where I feel like I went crazy," she says. "And I remember saying out loud, I'm Zoey. What's the difference? I play Zoey 16 hours a day. Every day I play Zoey more than myself. I don't know the differences anymore. Who is Jane like? I never see my friends. I don't live in my city. My boyfriend is back in Los Angeles, I sleep in a foreign bed like, I think I'm Zoey forever. So there was a parallel process where sometimes I couldn't tell if what was happening is what was happening or if it was actually what was happening Zoey. But anyway, it's the same, like when you touch someone for so many hours for so long. "
This week's episode brings all of that to mind.
"This episode was just the culmination of what I've been putting together all season, which is that, you know, Zoey is dealing with the potential loss of the most important person in her life," she says. "And at the root of all this story is the relationship between her and her father and this problem occurs due to the stressful news about her father's illness. And all day long he is avoiding confronting her with what he really feels, which I don't believe. I will achieve if I lose you, and it's so heartbreaking and so universal, I think everyone can relate to that feeling in some way. "
In addition to health problems with her father, Zoey also has two other men in her life who were already complicating her life before she even found herself singing her emotions out of control. Some particular musical numbers in this episode result in some awkward conversations with committed coworker Simon and BFF Max, continuing this rocky, romantic journey Jane has been on all season, though Levy thinks they are both a bit unfair.
"It will continue to go both ways, and you know, they are different ways, and I think one is more messy than the other," she says. "In my opinion, I'm like giving Zoey a break. Why does he have to choose something? He never promised anything to these people, he hasn't broken any promise. It's like dealing with extremely stressful and painful moments in his life and how are you Men need to give him a damn break. "
It doesn't look like they'll give him a break anytime soon, but Levy scoffed at a final number between Zoey and Max that is "sweet, fun, sexy,quot; and the audience will go nuts for it.
Max also appears in a scene from tonight's episode, which you can watch above, in which Zoey sings "Crazy,quot; thinking she's surrounded by backup dancers, only to realize that there are no backup dancers, and everyone can hear her. . Levy cited it as his favorite number, in part because it really increased everyone's mood.
"Crazy,quot; was kind of a magical day on set where everything clicked and we felt like I could tell that all departments were happy with that, "she says. "As often we will finish a shot and they and the cinematographer will be like, their hand was cut from the frame, and they all like it, it is the only shot, and there is always a negotiation, but with & # 39; Crazy & # 39 ;, something We clicked. We all screwed up, if I say so myself. It was one of those days right after, we all collectively thought, how did we do that? We're so proud. It was great … That was a great day in that I feel that we all feel moved and triumphant and that our spirit rose. "
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
