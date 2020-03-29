Zoey's extraordinary playlist finally makes Jane Levy sing

This week in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Things have changed.

In "Zoey & # 39; s Extraordinary Glitch,quot;, Zoey's powers of hearing inner thoughts through a song backfire as she struggles to deal with her own emotions and ends up singing uncontrollably. Usually when there is singing in this show, only Zoey can hear it. This time, everyone can hear all the songs from Zoey's heart, and it's as mortifying as you can imagine.

But it's also not as mortifying as it could be, which is part of the point: you'll be better off expressing your emotions than repressing them inside … even if it blows up some things over time. way.

It's a grueling roller coaster for Zoey and her portraitist, Jane Levy.

"The anticipatory stress of this episode was colossal," he tells E! News. "I didn't know how we were going to do it."