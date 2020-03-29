YOU. to portray Aretha Franklin's lover in & # 39; Genius: Aretha & # 39;

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; What & # 39; s You Like & # 39; Joins the cast ensemble consisting of Cynthia Erivo, Antonique Smith, Tina Fears and Ethan Henry for the upcoming National Geographic network series.

Rapper / actor YOU. has been added to the cast of an upcoming Aretha Franklin Television project as her former lover, fashion designer Ken Cunningham.

Cynthia Erivo will appear as the music icon in "Genius: Aretha ", an authorized limited series that will narrate the life and legacy of the late Queen of the Soul, and although production was halted earlier this month due to worldwide chaos of coronavirus, show officials have revealed a series of new cast additions.

YOU. She will play the socially conscious New York entrepreneur Cunningham, who approaches Aretha to invest in her fashion business and ends up embarking on a relationship with the singer.

He eventually became the singer's road manager and fathered his youngest son, Kecalf Cunningham, who was born in April 1970.

Meanwhile, notorious & # 39; Antonique Smith and newcomers on duty Tina fears Y Ethan Henry They have also been added to the lineup, with Henry set to portray civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The news was released to coincide with what would have been Aretha's 78th birthday on Wednesday, March 25.

The producers of the United States National Geographic network marked the occasion by launching a new image of Erivo as the legend of Respect.

"Genius: Aretha", which also stars Courtney B. Vance as the father of the musician, reverend and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin will be released this spring, but will now be released at a later date.

The television series is not the only screen project about Aretha in progress: Jennifer Hudson he also plays Franklin in a new biographical film titled "Respect, which will debut this Christmas in lieu of its announced opening in October, according to Deadline.