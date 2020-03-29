Xavi says he is "ready,quot; to manage Barcelona just two months after rejecting his job | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLbb7594820366e709b410a6bc3ca67ad911% %MINIFYHTMLbb7594820366e709b410a6bc3ca67ad912%

"They don't need many new players: maybe Jadon Sancho, Serge Gnabry …"





Xavi believes he is ready to manage Barcelona, ​​but insists that there can be no "toxicity,quot; in the locker room.

The midfielder spent most of his playing career with Barcelona, ​​from 1998 to 2015, playing over 700 games.

During his time at the club he won eight La Liga titles and lifted four Champions League trophies and also played a crucial role in three consecutive victories in major tournaments at Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012.

In recent years, he moved to management with the Qatari All-Star League club Al Sadd, where his playing career ended.

"I am clear that I want to return to Barcelona, ​​I am very excited," Xavi said in an interview with The vanguard

"Now that I've seen myself as a coach, I think I can contribute things to the players."

"But I made it clear to them that I was looking at a project that started from scratch and where decision-making was mine."

Xavi celebrates winning the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015

Barcelona have already shown interest in their former midfielder, and reportedly approached Xavi for the job before Ernesto Valverde was fired in January, but the Spaniard did not think the time was right.

On that decision, he added: "I have no problem: I do not hide, I do not withdraw it.

"I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty and who are very valid people.

"There can't be anyone toxic in the locker room."

Outlining what he would like to see in his Barcelona team, Xavi tagged several of his current teams, including Lionel Messi, defender Gerard Piqué and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, the best in the world in their respective positions and the Midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Arthur as players to "win for 10 more years,quot;.

Addressing the broad positions, he evoked the possible return of Neymar or a move for Borussia Dortmund and Englishman Jadon Sancho or fellow Bundesliga star Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich.

"I don't know if Neymar would fit in due to the social problem, but in football terms I have no doubt that it would be a spectacular signing," he said of the Brazilian star who played for the club from 2013 to 2017 before joining. Paris Saint Germain.

