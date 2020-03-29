Wrestlemania 31 ratings: Seth Rollins performs the 'Hit of the Century'

%MINIFYHTML6f72108f22ef7d313948f97b65e6a67711% %MINIFYHTML6f72108f22ef7d313948f97b65e6a67712%

Fans of professional wrestling did not know what to expect, as Wrestlemania 31 took place on Sunday March 29 from the Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

What they saw was a better-than-expected show, highlighted by one of the most shocking things in Wrestlemania history, as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to capture the weight WWE World Heavyweight. championship

Also on the show, Sting competed in a WWE ring for the first time against Triple H, John Cena faced Rusev for the United States title, and Daniel Bryan kicked off the show in a seven-person fight for the Intercontinental Championship. .

With WWE hosting WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, Sporting News will recap and deliver match scores on the anniversaries of the main pro wrestling event.

Here are match ratings and recaps, courtesy of SN's Steven Muehlhausen.

Wrestlemania 31 degrees matching

Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper vs. Bad News Barrett vs. Stardust vs. R-Truth in Intercontinental Title Match

Muehlhausen: What a way to start Wrestlemania. All seven participants put it all on the line. We saw movements off the ladder, people thrown onto the ladder, and it was used as a weapon. It seemed that Bryan was on his way to secure the belt when Ziggler appeared out of nowhere to stop Bryan. After a vicious exchange of blows, Bryan received the final blow to send Ziggler off the ladder and win the Intercontinental title for the first time. You couldn't ask for a better way to start.

Degree: A

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins

Muehlhausen: We are two by two in quality matches. Rollins proved that he belonged to his first singles fight at Wrestlemania. He followed up with Orton, and his athletics helped improve him. Rollins seemed to have things right in hand after connecting on the Curb Stomp, but Orton kicked both out. Rollins' security team Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury tried to interfere, but Orton hit RKO on them. Rollins hit a spinning kick back to set up another Curb Stomp, but Orton raised his head to send Rollins flying through the air and connected to an incredible RKO for victory.

Degree: B +

HHH vs. Sting

Muehlhausen: The comment did Sting no favors here. Michael Cole and John Bradshaw Layfield made Sting an afterthought despite his time as a six-time WCW champion and one of the most popular acts in wrestling for the past 30 years.

Work in the ring was no big deal. The central theme was to be the first time that Sting has competed in a WWE ring.

When Sting had everything under control and ready to save HHH, DeGeneration X members Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and X-Pac came out to interfere, but Sting thwarted the trio. Then HHH regained control when the NWO trio of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall attacked them. Sting returned, but Shawn Michaels came out and superkicked the WCW icon. Sting had HHH ready to take when he sought to land one more Stinger Splash. HHH hit him with a mallet for victory.

A horrible ten minute finale. Too much interference, taking away what appeared to be decent combat. And why couldn't Sting win? To demonstrate that WWE was superior to WCW? Pure nonsense. The wrong guy won.

Degree: re