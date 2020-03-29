Would a free shake make you ignore your phone while driving?

By Paul Stenquist, The New York Times

If trends continue, around 3,000 people will die this year in car accidents caused by distracted drivers, many of them playing on their phones. That's dangerous, often fatal enough, and we still refuse to leave our devices behind the wheel.

Texting is "the most alarming distraction," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adding that "using a cell phone while driving creates enormous potential for death and injury." In 2017, the most recent year for which the NHTSA website lists comprehensive statistics, distracted driving killed 3,166 people.

Many approaches have been tried. Smartphone makers have taken steps to discourage hitting while driving, such as automated text responses.

But Ryan Frankel believes we can do better, and has a vested interest in developing a solution. On a sunny summer morning in 2015, he had cycled into the intersection of 21st Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan just as a driver was running a red light while looking at his phone. Frankel deflected and avoided a direct hit, but was catapulted onto the handlebar onto the pavement. He fractured his hip and elbow and was in physical therapy for months. While rehabilitating, he began to wonder about how to deal with the problem.

That accident occurred shortly after Frankel sold VerbalizeIt, a translation services company he had founded with Kunal Sarda in 2013. Frankel, a self-described serial entrepreneur, had been looking for a new challenge, so began investigating the efforts of others who hoped to reduce drivers' cell phone use.

"I did market research and found that most of the companies that had worked on solutions focused on blocking the use of cell phones while driving," he said. "It was clear that negative approaches were not working, so I went the other way and looked for a way to reward drivers who make the right decisions behind the wheel." My business partner, Nate Wagner, and I call it the carrot approach, not the stick.

His approach is a free app that uses cell phones to discourage use while driving. It's called This app saves lives, and once charged on a phone it remains idle until the phone's global positioning sensor detects that the vehicle is moving at 10 mph or faster. At that point, the app starts in the background and controls phone usage.

You can determine if the driver uses the device for something other than navigating in the car, listening to music, or receiving a hands-free call. In other words, it discourages reading or sending texts and emails and other complex tasks like watching a video.

Simple in operation, the app grants the driver one point for every minute driven without using the device in a harmful way. If the cell phone is used in a way that could cause distraction, points are deducted.

Points can be redeemed through the app to earn rewards. The rewards are provided by brand partners who will benefit from the exposure and the "halo effect,quot; of contributing to what is potentially a life-saving program.

Frankel said the brand's partners also benefited because drivers were able to buy other products by claiming a reward. For example, if you win a Shake Shack, you could also buy a hamburger.

When asked how his company, also known as This app saves lives, generated revenue, Frankel said that once the app had shown that it generated revenue for the brand's initial partners, new partners would be charged a fee. Additionally, your company faces challenges for companies with numerous employees who commute daily and charges a fee for the service. Employees compete to see who can accumulate the most points and are rewarded by their employer.

Application technology can potentially be tricked. Users could rack up points if the app were launched while riding a bus or train, but the company has ways to reduce this behavior, and Frankel said the brand's partners had not expressed any concerns.

His company is based in Philadelphia, the only place where the app was introduced. According to Frankel, six weeks after the introduction of the application in November 2018, more than 10,000 drivers were using it. Some Philadelphia companies have signed up as partners, and two national marketers, Shake Shack and Urban Outfitters, also participate.

So who is using the app? "A lot of our users are students," said Frankel. "They are the worst criminals, so we are going after a young demographic to try to alleviate the problem at its earliest stage."

When asked what's next, Frankel said the company was looking to introduce the app in other cities where residents have long commutes and a high propensity for distracted driving. Among the target markets are Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

Anyone who has spent several hours going back and forth to those cities and had to resist the urge to launch Spelling Bee over the phone can understand why they qualify.