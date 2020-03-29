Work (out) From Home: Hailey Bieber's coach breaks his routine

Sure, we've all We have time these days, but that doesn't mean we want to have a good time sweating.
So Dogpound's founding coach Austin Pohlen, who puts the likes of Hailey Bieber (and husband Justin Bieber), Sarah Hyland, Kaia Gerber Y Adam Levine Through his footsteps at the training studio's West Hollywood outpost, he has some good news: You can get a head to fully sculpt in just a few minutes a day. But in the immortal words of RuPaul (Y Britney Spears), You better work.
"My famous clients love mini circuits where there are four to eight exercises and they do them as fast as possible for three to five rounds mixing abs or cardio," Pohlen explains to E! News of your high intensity interval training sessions. "No one wants to spend hours exercising at home, so the sooner they can complete the workout and focus on other things, the better!"
In the interest of helping you inject a little sweat into your social estrangement, you've put together two perfect routines for your new lifestyle of social estrangement. While you can grab a set of 10 and 15 pound weights (or a kettlebell) for the second, the first can be accomplished without equipment.
So clear a corner of your living room or bedroom (i.e. your new home gym), listen to some tunes (could we recommend the styles of DJ D-Nice) and have it.
Circuit No. 1
Squats: 15 reps.
Push-ups (regular or modified on your knees): 8 repetitions
Forearm plank: 30 seconds
Jumps: 30 seconds.
Reverse Lunges: 8 reps on each leg
Single Leg Hip Raises: 15 reps on each leg
Finished? Nice job. Now rest for 20 seconds and repeat four more times!
Circuit No. 2
Push up to row (hold a 10 or 15 pound weight in each hand while pushing the row up one arm back): 6 repetitions with each arm
Folded over one arm row: 15 repetitions with each arm
Straight leg sit-ups: 15 reps
Cup side lunge (holding a dumbbell as you jump first with your left leg, then your right): 6 reps on each leg
Romanian deadlift (with weights): 15 reps
Reverse crunches: 15 reps
Russian twists (optional individual weight): 15 reps
Once each move is complete, rest 20 seconds and repeat three or four more times. Then pat yourself on the back (after washing your hands, of course) for a job well done.
"When my clients are trapped at home, they want to stay fit and do something productive," says Pohlen. "Doing a 20-60 minute workout each day will keep you healthy and motivated. Let's be honest, what else are we going to do during this time?"
And for those looking to diversify their routine, try giving Blake Livelycardiovascular circuit and Kim KardashianLoot exercises for spinning.
