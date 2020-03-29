Work (out) From Home: Hailey Bieber's coach breaks his routine

Sure, we've all We have time these days, but that doesn't mean we want to have a good time sweating.

So Dogpound's founding coach Austin Pohlen, who puts the likes of Hailey Bieber (and husband Justin Bieber), Sarah Hyland, Kaia Gerber Y Adam Levine Through his footsteps at the training studio's West Hollywood outpost, he has some good news: You can get a head to fully sculpt in just a few minutes a day. But in the immortal words of RuPaul (Y Britney Spears), You better work.

"My famous clients love mini circuits where there are four to eight exercises and they do them as fast as possible for three to five rounds mixing abs or cardio," Pohlen explains to E! News of your high intensity interval training sessions. "No one wants to spend hours exercising at home, so the sooner they can complete the workout and focus on other things, the better!"