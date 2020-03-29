Woman who has seen Shia LaBeouf kiss seems to be Mia Goth

WENN

Shia LaBeoufmarriage to actress Mia Goth it seems to be back, two years after they broke up.

The "Transformers"The actor was photographed sharing a kiss with a mysterious blonde during a break in a Pasadena, California park on Thursday (March 26, 2020), when they both wore what appeared to be wedding bands on their left ring fingers.

When the images first appeared online on Friday, the woman had not been identified, but now other revelations have revealed that LaBeouf's new lady is not new at all, and is actually his ex-wife Goth, who is a brunette. natural.

The couple started dating after reuniting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, but endured a difficult relationship, which broke up in 2015 after LaBeouf was captured on tape threatening Goth during a street fight in Germany.

They subsequently met and married in Las Vegas in 2016, before resigning in 2018.

It is unknown if they actually divorced, but LaBeouf was later linked to the British singer. FKA Twigs until last summer (19).

She then sparked rumors of a new marriage in February when she attended the Academy Awards with the slim band in her left hand.

The representatives of the gathered stars have not yet commented on the rekindled romance.