Why March 29 is so special and meaningful to Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson remember good morning.

About two weeks ago, the legendary actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, revealed that they tested positive for Coronavirus. But despite their diagnosis, the longtime couple has been in a good mood and even returned to the United States this week after recovering from COVID-19 in Australia.

On Sunday Wilson was thoughtful and shared the unforgettable moments he has had over the years on March 29. From lighting the stage on Broadway to celebrating cancer-free, this date holds a special place in Wilson's heart.

"This date, March 29, represents a moment of great happiness," began a long Instagram post. "I was on Broadway starring Larry david in his Fish In The Dark before discovering that I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. "

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having a bilateral mastectomy," he continued. "I am very grateful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who helped me get through that time."