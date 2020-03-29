Why March 29 is so special and meaningful to Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson remember good morning.
About two weeks ago, the legendary actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, revealed that they tested positive for Coronavirus. But despite their diagnosis, the longtime couple has been in a good mood and even returned to the United States this week after recovering from COVID-19 in Australia.
On Sunday Wilson was thoughtful and shared the unforgettable moments he has had over the years on March 29. From lighting the stage on Broadway to celebrating cancer-free, this date holds a special place in Wilson's heart.
"This date, March 29, represents a moment of great happiness," began a long Instagram post. "I was on Broadway starring Larry david in his Fish In The Dark before discovering that I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. "
"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having a bilateral mastectomy," he continued. "I am very grateful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who helped me get through that time."
"You online friends should also be thanked because your prayers and optimism were deeply felt," he said, while thanking him for the many blessings he received from "God."
He also revealed that on this date, he received one of the highest honors in Hollywood.
"A year ago, on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, which as a child walked and read all the names of the stars I admired, and I never believed that someday my the name would be on one of those stars, "he wrote. "And a year ago, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I can make music is a gift. A lot has happened musically in that year."
She added: "All of this would not be possible without good health. So today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given me, and my good health, even now as a survivor of COVID 19,quot; .
Before closing his statement, he encouraged his followers to reflect and appreciate their own blessings.
"Take a moment today to acknowledge the incredible creation your bodies are and thank you for doing so much," she shared.
Just yesterday, Tom turned to social media to thank those who sent them good wishes and offered their support.
"Hi folks," her tweet started on Saturday. "We are home now and, like the rest of the United States, we continue to take refuge and social distance. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who took care of us. Your care and guidance made our return to the United States possible." And many thanks to all who came with good wishes. "
He closed, "Rita and I really appreciate it. Hanx."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
