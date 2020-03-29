WHO will launch the coronavirus application for iPhone and Android – BGR

The World Health Organization will launch an official coronavirus information application for iPhone, Android and the web.

The WHO MyHealth application will launch on March 30 and will include all the information that the organization already sends to its official WhatsApp chatbot.

The first version of the application will provide help and assistance for self-diagnosis, while future versions could help combat the spread of epidemics.

Fighting disinformation campaigns aimed at spreading fear and uncertainty about the new coronavirus is as important as staying indoors as long as possible and washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds as often as possible. That's why websites like Google's COVID-19 site are a great resource for staying up-to-date on the facts and developments of coronavirus.

But even Google gets its information from various licensed organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Those two will provide you with all the COVID-19 information you need, including symptoms and guidance on what to do if you're infected, so it's a good idea to have them checked. However, WHO access will improve in the coming weeks, thanks to an official coronavirus application that the organization will launch on iPhone, Android and the web.

Former Google and Microsoft employees, as well as WHO advisers and ambassadors, are working on the project, according to 9to5Google. The organization is set to launch the OMS MyHealth app on March 30, although the code is already available as the app is open source. 9to5Google He looked at the current version of the app, as seen in the screenshots below:

The application will transmit the same information that the WHO offers in its official WhatsApp bot, including useful tips on what to do if you think you may be infected with the new coronavirus.

A future version of the app could be even more useful as it could offer real-time alerts based on your location. In the future, the app could be used to track confirmed cases and access your location history in an attempt to track contacts. The information could be used to better understand how the virus has traveled within a community, at the cost of privacy:

By leveraging existing technology like Google Maps, users can indicate whether they have been diagnosed with or have come into contact with patients with COVID-19. Also, request permission to track historical location data on your device.

However, that is only a proposal. The app will not track you unless you explicitly allow it, as long as the first version has built-in tracking capabilities. But future releases could help WHO better react to other pandemics. The main purpose of the app is to provide the immediate assistance you may need, including quick responses to help you self-diagnose your condition.

There is another interesting aspect of the application, in the technical aspect of things. The app has been created with Flutter, which is Google's new SDK that allows developers to code a single app and launch it on iPhone, Android, the web, as well as the exciting operating system that will soon replace Android: Fuchsia.

Image source: FILIPPO VENEZIA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock