Who is the Premier League player of the 2019/20 season? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML55d163efe69e6aa8250e9b26d1cd492f11% %MINIFYHTML55d163efe69e6aa8250e9b26d1cd492f12%

Listen to the Sky Sports Football podcast, with Jamie Redknapp





%MINIFYHTML55d163efe69e6aa8250e9b26d1cd492f13% %MINIFYHTML55d163efe69e6aa8250e9b26d1cd492f14% Player of the season 2019/20: who would you vote for?

%MINIFYHTML55d163efe69e6aa8250e9b26d1cd492f15% %MINIFYHTML55d163efe69e6aa8250e9b26d1cd492f16%

Listen to Sky Sports Football Player of the Season podcast as we review 2019/20 campaign Premier League featured artists with Jamie Redknapp.

Download at: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

In a special episode, Redknapp expert teams up with Sky Sports' Peter Smith to defend his contenders as Player of the Season.

Will he choose a Liverpool player, with his old club 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League? Or is there a player at another club who deserves the award?

In the second part of the program, Sky Sports journalists Nick Wright and Gerard Brand weigh the factors to consider and present their choices with many statistics to back up their views.

Listen, download or subscribe to the podcast using the links above

Who is your player of the season?

Starting March 30, there will be a series of Player of the Season award articles on Sky Sports digital platforms throughout the week.

There will be detailed features in favorites, videos of your best moments and expert verdicts. Also, we will ask you to vote for your favorite.

Vote below to give your opinion now …