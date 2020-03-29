White House transports medical supplies from China to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON – A commercial plane carrying 80 tons of gloves, masks, gowns, and other medical supplies from Shanghai landed in New York on Sunday, the first of 22 scheduled flights that, according to White House officials, will channel much-needed goods to U.S. early April while fighting the world's largest coronavirus outbreak.
The plane delivered 130,000 N95 masks, 1.8 million face masks and gowns, 10 million gloves and thousands of thermometers for distribution to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, said Lizzie Litzow, a spokeswoman for the Federal Management Agency. of Emergencies. Ms. Litzow said the flights would arrive in Chicago on Monday and Ohio on Tuesday, and that supplies would be shipped from there to other states using private sector distribution networks.
While the products that arrived in New York on Sunday will be greeted by hospitals and healthcare workers, some of whom have resorted to rationing protective gear or using household supplies, they represent only a small portion of what they need. American hospitals. The Department of Health and Human Services has estimated that the United States will require 3.5 billion masks if the pandemic lasts a year.
That overwhelming demand has sparked a race among foreign countries, U.S. officials at all levels of government, and individuals to acquire protective gear, fans, and other much-needed goods from China, where newly built factories are producing supplies, including as their own. China's epidemic. decline
"China has abundant protective gear now, and the rest of the world is in dire shortage," said James McGregor, president of Greater China for APCO Worldwide.
The Trump administration has been seeking to increase the production of respirators, ventilators, and other medical supplies in the United States, but factories are already operating at full capacity. Companies like General Motors, Ford and others have taken a step forward to try to manufacture these products for the first time, but it may take weeks or months before newly built facilities can increase production.
The shipment from China that arrived in New York on Sunday is the product of a public-private partnership led by President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, with leading healthcare distributors such as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor Medline and Henry Schein, said a White House spokesman. Representatives of those companies attended a White House meeting with Trump on Sunday.
The White House is organizing air travel to help expedite the shipment of personal protective equipment purchased by these companies abroad, the spokesperson said, adding that both FEMA and the State Department were helping to support the effort.
Not all supplies will come from China. Litzow said the United States was working with manufacturers in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Honduras and Mexico.
US governors, mayors, and legislators have been trying to organize their own shipments of products from China, and some say the federal government has been moving too slow, risking losing other foreign buyers. US officials have relied on relations between sister cities and provinces, the liaison offices they had established in China to attract investment and connections with Chinese state companies to try to secure scarce equipment.
In the private sector, a variety of wealthy people, charitable organizations, and corporate executives with connections to China have also stepped forward to try to help bring goods to the United States.
Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba, is channeling a million masks and 500,000 tests to the United States. The Committee of 100, a leadership organization of Americans of Chinese descent, has raised $ 1 million to buy medical supplies and protective equipment from around the world to bring to the United States.
Li Lu, president of Himalaya Capital Management, said he was helping to arrange a shipment to the United States of a million masks made by BYD, a Chinese automaker of which Himalaya Capital is co-owner.
Since January, Mr. Li helped send more than $ 1.4 million in medical supplies from around the world to Wuhan, where the outbreak began. But in early March, as China slowly recovered from its epidemic and a crisis was looming in the West, Li realized he needed to send supplies in the other direction.
When BYD started producing masks in China in late February, the Chinese government initially bought everything they did, he said. Now the company is busy completing a previous order of 40 million masks for Italy, but will ship its first order of one million masks to the United States on April 1, Li said.
Mr. Li said he was also speaking with China's largest fan manufacturer, whose production had been purchased by parties in Europe until September, to try to persuade them to send a few hundred fans to the United States.
"China has the capacity now and the United States is in great need," Li said. "We have to fight together."
Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reporting.