White House transports medical supplies from China to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON – A commercial plane carrying 80 tons of gloves, masks, gowns, and other medical supplies from Shanghai landed in New York on Sunday, the first of 22 scheduled flights that, according to White House officials, will channel much-needed goods to U.S. early April while fighting the world's largest coronavirus outbreak.

The plane delivered 130,000 N95 masks, 1.8 million face masks and gowns, 10 million gloves and thousands of thermometers for distribution to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, said Lizzie Litzow, a spokeswoman for the Federal Management Agency. of Emergencies. Ms. Litzow said the flights would arrive in Chicago on Monday and Ohio on Tuesday, and that supplies would be shipped from there to other states using private sector distribution networks.

While the products that arrived in New York on Sunday will be greeted by hospitals and healthcare workers, some of whom have resorted to rationing protective gear or using household supplies, they represent only a small portion of what they need. American hospitals. The Department of Health and Human Services has estimated that the United States will require 3.5 billion masks if the pandemic lasts a year.

That overwhelming demand has sparked a race among foreign countries, U.S. officials at all levels of government, and individuals to acquire protective gear, fans, and other much-needed goods from China, where newly built factories are producing supplies, including as their own. China's epidemic. decline