White House Briefings Hitting "The Bachelor" President Trump Presumes – Deadline

There was good news and bad news coming from the White House on Sunday. First, the bad news: A deadly pandemic is seemingly gaining strength and killing more Americans.

The good news? Ratings for President Donald Trump's almost daily briefings are surpassing The Bachelor Y Monday Night Football, at least according to a boastful series of tweets from the Commander-in-Chief

"Because the" ratings "of my news conferences, etc., are so high," Bachelor's ending, Monday Night Football type numbers "according to @nytimes, Lamestream Media is going CRAZY," Trump tweeted. He added: "The numbers continue to rise …" but did not clarify whether he was referring to deaths or his ratings.

He also made reference to an unnamed "Lunatic" who apparently tries to stop him.

Apparently, the odd-time series of tweets was in reaction to a New York Times article from the previous week that talked about the number of people tuning in regularly to see him inform the nation about the crisis.

Trump's tweets noted that the Times claimed that White House briefings "have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the" The Bachelor "season finale audience."

